



US President Donald Trump has departed for China on Tuesday local time, embarking on a high-stakes three-day visit that is expected to focus heavily on trade while also touching upon wider strategic issues, including Iran.





The trip marks Trump’s seventh face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is the first visit by a US President to China since 2017, underscoring its significance in the current geopolitical climate.





The White House confirmed that First Lady Melania Trump will not be accompanying the President on this occasion. Ahead of his departure, Trump addressed the media and conveyed optimism about the visit, stressing that it would help forge stronger ties between the United States and China for decades to come.





He described his relationship with Xi Jinping as “fantastic,” adding that cooperation with China had been “very good” and that he anticipated “exciting” outcomes from the trip.





When pressed on whether Xi Jinping might play a role in facilitating a deal with Iran, Trump remarked that while it was possible, he did not believe American negotiators required external assistance.





He declared that Iran was “defeated militarily” and insisted that Tehran would either “do the right thing” or face decisive action from Washington. His comments reflected the uncompromising stance that has characterised US policy towards Iran in recent months.





Trump emphasised that trade would be the central focus of his discussions with Xi, noting that while a range of issues would be covered, economic matters would dominate the agenda. This emphasis comes at a time when both nations are seeking to stabilise their economic relationship amid global uncertainty and shifting supply chains.





The President is accompanied by a substantial delegation aboard Air Force One, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and Ambassador Monica Crowley. Also present are White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Beau Harrison, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications Steven Cheung, and Science and Technology Advisor Michael Kratsios.





Members of Trump’s family, including Eric Trump and Lara Trump, are also part of the travelling party, alongside senior aides Ross Worthington and Walt Nauta.





In addition, a White House official revealed that over a dozen business and technology leaders representing major companies across sectors such as finance, defence, consumer industries, and advanced technology have joined the delegation, signalling the administration’s intent to integrate commercial interests into the broader diplomatic engagement.





The visit is being closely watched across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, as it comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing negotiations over Iran’s future.





Trump’s remarks suggest that while trade will dominate the agenda, the shadow of the Iran crisis will inevitably loom over discussions with Xi Jinping, potentially shaping the contours of US-China strategic dialogue in the months ahead.





ANI







