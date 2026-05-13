



Iran has officially confirmed that its Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to India to participate in the forthcoming BRICS summit, a development that underscores the strengthening of bilateral ties between Tehran and New Delhi.





The announcement was made during an interview with India Today Global, where Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei elaborated on the significance of the visit.





He emphasised the robust multilateral partnership shared by the two nations, noting that both Iran and India are members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and maintain a good level of cooperation and coordination within these frameworks.





Baghaei highlighted the strategic importance of the upcoming deliberations in New Delhi, stressing that the simultaneous meeting holds particular weight for Iran. He stated that Tehran looks forward to bilateral meetings with other ministers attending the event, with special emphasis on the interaction with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whom he described as representing a friendly country.





The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for 14–15 May, will serve as a cornerstone of India’s 2026 chairship, reinforcing its leadership role within the expanded multilateral alliance.





This diplomatic convergence comes at a critical juncture, following the outbreak of US-Iran hostilities on 18 February. In the wake of these tensions, Araghchi has maintained frequent contact with Jaishankar, with at least four high-level discussions held to address the escalating turmoil in West Asia and its wider geopolitical consequences.





During these exchanges, Araghchi provided updates on the evolving situation, which Tehran characterised as US and Israeli strikes, warning that such actions pose a threat to regional and global peace. He used these dialogues to advocate for enhanced collaboration among BRICS members to safeguard international order.





Araghchi also reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to exercise its legitimate right of self-defence, a stance that will likely feature prominently in the upcoming summit. The New Delhi gathering offers a timely platform to build upon the rapport established between the two foreign ministers, particularly following Araghchi’s earlier mission to India in May 2025.





That visit marked his first trip to the country since assuming office in August 2024 and included co-chairing the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. The commission laid much of the groundwork for the current strategic cooperation, focusing on political, strategic, and economic ties.





The May 2025 visit also coincided with the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, with sessions on 7–8 May dedicated to a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and the exploration of new avenues for cooperation.





In addition to his discussions with Jaishankar, Araghchi met President Droupadi Murmu, further cementing the foundation for the partnership. The BRICS summit now provides an opportunity to expand upon this base, with both nations seeking to deepen their collaboration within multilateral frameworks while addressing pressing regional challenges.





The timing of Araghchi’s visit is diplomatically significant, as India’s chairship of BRICS positions New Delhi at the centre of global and regional deliberations. With the expanded grouping now including major powers and influential regional players, Iran’s participation reflects its intent to leverage multilateral platforms to shape the discourse on stability and security.





Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities and shifting alliances in West Asia, Tehran’s outreach to India signals a calculated effort to bolster ties and ensure its voice is heard in shaping the future of regional diplomacy.





ANI







