



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised the steady and sustained growth of India’s bilateral partnership with Russia, noting that the economic and energy dimensions of the relationship have become more pronounced in recent years.





Delivering his opening remarks during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar warmly welcomed the Russian delegation to India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, describing the occasion as an opportunity to review the special and privileged strategic partnership and to exchange views on global developments.





Jaishankar underlined that even in a volatile global environment, the India‑Russia partnership has continued to grow steadily. He highlighted that the economic and energy aspects of the relationship have deepened, while political cooperation has become even more valuable in uncertain times.





He pointed out that collaboration in science and technology has expanded, the mobility of talents and skills has gained greater importance, and both nations have shown increased interest in enhancing connectivity.





He stressed that the annual summit provides regular guidance for advancing ties, and that it is the responsibility of foreign ministers to oversee and review implementation.





He described constant tending as the best solution for progressing relations, adding that the complicated international situation merits open exchanges of views between trusted partners.





He also noted that both countries share an interest in strengthening multipolarity and benefit from greater de‑risking and diversification.





Lavrov, in his response, recalled that the previous summit held in Delhi in December last year had resulted in several important agreements, including a programme extending until 2030 and a framework for strategic areas of economic cooperation.





He noted that bilateral trade between India and Russia currently stands at nearly USD 60 billion, joking that the figure is accurate if counted in dollars. He expressed confidence that the leaders’ goal of reaching $100 billion in trade by 2030 would be achieved. Lavrov highlighted the active functioning of the intergovernmental commission co‑chaired by Jaishankar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, stressing that cooperation at all levels is based on sustained structures that support long‑term planning and tangible results.





Lavrov further stated that Russia supports Indian priorities in key global platforms. He pointed to cooperation between the two countries in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20, which he described as increasingly important in finding global answers to global problems.





He remarked that the challenges facing the global economy were not created by India or Russia, but that both nations must join efforts to resolve them, including through BRICS and the SCO. He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to review bilateral and international matters and praised the hospitality extended by India.





Lavrov arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, with the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posting a warm welcome on X. New Delhi is set to become a focal point of international relations on May 14 and 15, as the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting convenes under India’s chairship.





This gathering is a cornerstone of India’s 2026 leadership of the bloc, underscoring its role within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance. India assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil, marking the fourth time India has held the presidency after hosting summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





The BRICS grouping now consists of eleven countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. It serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for nations of the Global South, facilitating cooperation across diverse areas and strengthening collective positions on global governance.





ANI







