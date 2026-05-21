



India and South Korea have signed landmark agreements to jointly develop laser weapons and mobile air defence systems, marking a new phase in their defence partnership, reported TOI.





At the same time, the Indian Army has successfully tested its new long-range rockets, achieving precision strikes at ranges up to 300 km.





During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Seoul, both nations agreed to extend their successful industrial cooperation into defence technologies. Singh emphasised that Korea’s technological excellence combined with India’s scale, talent and manufacturing ecosystem creates a strong foundation for co-developing advanced weapon systems.





His counterpart, South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back, echoed this sentiment, with discussions covering industrial cooperation, maritime security, joint production and emerging technologies.





Among the agreements signed were two major pacts between Larsen & Toubro and Hanwha Co. Ltd. These focus on the co-development and production of futuristic directed energy weapons, including high-power laser systems, and self-propelled air defence platforms designed to counter drones, cruise missiles and other aerial threats. This builds on the earlier success of the K9 Vajra-T howitzer programme, which demonstrated the viability of technology transfer and localised production.





Singh also met Lee Yong-chul, head of South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration, with both sides agreeing to harness their symbiotic strengths for joint development and exports.





A Defence Industry Business Roundtable was convened, bringing together senior officials and industry leaders to chart a roadmap for innovation-led cooperation. The proposed Korea-India Defence Innovation Accelerator Ecosystem (KIND-X) featured prominently, aiming to link start-ups, universities and defence firms in both countries.





The agreements reflect a broader strategic convergence between India’s Act East Policy and South Korea’s regional vision, with both nations committed to maintaining a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific. Analysts note that the collaboration in directed energy weapons and mobile air defence systems is particularly significant given the rising threat of drones and precision-guided munitions in modern warfare.





Meanwhile, the Indian Army has demonstrated the effectiveness of its new long-range rocket systems, procured under emergency financial powers after Operation Sindoor. Live-firing trials at Chandipur in Odisha showcased the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher developed by Nibe Limited. Rockets fired at ranges of 150 km and 300 km struck targets with remarkable accuracy, achieving hits within two metres of the intended point even at maximum range.





The absence of long-range precision rockets had been a critical gap in India’s arsenal, especially in light of recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, where such systems proved decisive.





The successful trials mark a major step in strengthening India’s long-range strike capabilities, complementing its artillery and missile systems.





Together, these developments highlight India’s dual-track approach: deepening international defence partnerships to co-develop next-generation technologies, while simultaneously advancing indigenous capabilities to address operational gaps.





The synergy with South Korea promises to accelerate India’s defence modernisation, while the Suryastra rockets demonstrate the growing maturity of domestic innovation in critical systems.





TOI







