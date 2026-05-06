



President To Lam’s state visit to India has marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, with both nations agreeing to elevate their ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit produced 18 outcomes, including 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and five key announcements, reflecting the breadth of cooperation across strategic, economic, cultural, and technological domains.





Among the most notable agreements was the MoU between IREL (India) Ltd. and Vietnam’s Institute for Technology of Radioactive and Rare Elements (ITRRE), which formalises cooperation in rare earth elements and advanced technologies.





This is particularly significant given the global demand for rare earths in defence, electronics, and renewable energy sectors. Another important step was the MoU between the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of Vietnam, which establishes a framework for collaboration in payment systems and digital innovation, strengthening financial connectivity between the two countries.





Cultural cooperation was reinforced through the signing of a Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026–2030, building upon the 1976 Cultural Agreement. This will facilitate exchanges in arts, heritage, and tourism. In addition, the Ministry of Tourism of India and Vietnam’s Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism signed an MoU to promote tourism and people-to-people linkages.





The digitisation of Cham manuscripts, preserved in Vietnam but of Indian origin, was also agreed upon, ensuring conservation and wider dissemination of this shared heritage.





Urban cooperation was advanced through the MoU between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, creating a framework for collaboration in urban management and economic development.





Academic and educational linkages were strengthened with agreements between ICCR and universities in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, establishing Chairs of Indian Studies, and between Nalanda University and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, focusing on capacity building and training.





Technology and innovation featured prominently, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology signing an MoU on cooperation in digital technologies.





NPCI International Payments Limited and Vietnam’s NAPAS agreed on cross-border QR code interoperability, enabling seamless digital payments between the two countries. Public sector governance was also addressed through the renewal of the MoU between India’s Comptroller and Auditor General and Vietnam’s State Audit Office, enhancing collaboration in auditing practices.





The five announcements included Vietnam’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), underscoring shared maritime interests. A new trade target of USD 25 billion by 2030 was set, reflecting ambitions to expand economic engagement.





Agricultural trade was boosted with the announcement of Indian grapes being exported to Vietnam and Vietnamese durians entering the Indian market. The establishment of a Site Interpretation Centre at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of My Son was also announced, highlighting cultural cooperation. Furthermore, the elevation of ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was formalised, marking a new phase in bilateral relations.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam held wide-ranging discussions at Hyderabad House, covering defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology, maritime cooperation, rare earth minerals, space, renewable and atomic energy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, reflecting the strategic depth of the partnership.





This visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016, and the elevation to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signals a forward-looking agenda.





With agreements spanning critical minerals, digital innovation, financial systems, education, culture, and urban development, the partnership is set to expand across multiple dimensions.





The roadmap to USD 25 billion trade by 2030, coupled with Vietnam’s participation in IPOI, positions the relationship firmly within the Indo-Pacific strategic framework, enhancing regional stability and cooperation.





ANI







