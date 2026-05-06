



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Vietnam, To Lam, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday, following a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.





The reception marked the formal commencement of To Lam’s first State Visit to India since assuming office as President.





The ceremonial welcome was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. The event featured a cultural display, with children dressed in traditional attire waving both the Vietnamese flag and the Indian Tricolour.





President To Lam arrived in India on Tuesday, beginning his visit in Bodh Gaya where he offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. He was received in Bihar by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary before flying to the national capital.





At Delhi airport, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai welcomed the visiting leader. His engagements in New Delhi began with a ceremonial reception and meetings with senior Indian leadership.





Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam, covering bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Murmu will also hold separate talks with the Vietnamese leader, while other senior officials are expected to call on him during the visit.





Ahead of these primary engagements, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met President To Lam to discuss strengthening the multifaceted comprehensive strategic partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the discussions reflected the shared commitment to deepen cooperation across defence, trade, and regional security.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a significant juncture, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will remain in India until 7 May.





His itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai, where he will attend a business forum at the National Stock Exchange and interact with state leadership to boost economic ties.





This engagement is expected to strengthen economic cooperation and highlight Vietnam’s interest in expanding trade and investment opportunities with India.





India and Vietnam share longstanding historical and civilizational ties that have steadily evolved into a robust strategic relationship. The current visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to this partnership, reinforcing cooperation in defence, maritime security, energy, and economic connectivity.





The symbolism of To Lam’s prayers at Bodh Gaya, combined with his meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai, reflects both cultural affinity and strategic intent, underscoring the depth and breadth of India-Vietnam relations.





ANI







