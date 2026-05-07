



India has solemnly commemorated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led tributes to the armed forces, while the Army and Air Force released powerful videos showcasing the precision strikes that dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





India on Thursday marked one year since Operation Sindoor, the decisive military mission launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025, which claimed twenty-six innocent lives.





The operation, carried out between 7 and 10 May 2025, targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, delivering a calibrated and precise response that underscored India’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and people.





At KG Marg near India Gate in New Delhi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the nation, describing Operation Sindoor as a symbol of national resolve and unmatched military preparedness.





He praised the armed forces for their courage, precision, and seamless jointness, noting that the mission had set a benchmark for modern warfare and reinforced India’s march towards self-reliance in defence capabilities.





The Indian Army released a commemorative video depicting the events leading up to the operation, highlighting the detailed planning and execution of precision strikes on terror infrastructure. The video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stern warning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre: “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.”





Another message from Modi underlined India’s diplomatic position, declaring, “Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood will not flow together,” making India’s stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism unmistakably clear.





The Indian Air Force echoed this sentiment in its anniversary tribute, stating: “Operation Sindoor—Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing—India forgives nothing.” The Headquarters of the Defence Staff also marked the occasion on social media, calling the mission a “symbol of national resolve.”





Across government and defence institutions, tributes poured in. Prime Minister Modi changed his social media display picture to an Operation Sindoor-themed image, joined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several cabinet colleagues, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Their coordinated gesture reflected the operation’s resonance as a defining moment in India’s counter-terror doctrine.





Behind the scenes, Operation Sindoor had been monitored in real time from a War Room in Delhi, with Modi, Singh, Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval directly overseeing military and diplomatic coordination.





NSA Doval played a pivotal role in finalising nine key targets inside Pakistan, ensuring that only terrorist hideouts were destroyed without collateral damage to civilian areas or Pakistani military installations.





Meanwhile, Jaishankar managed the diplomatic front, making over two dozen international calls to secure global understanding of India’s actions.





The anniversary reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military mission but a watershed moment in India’s strategic posture. It demonstrated the country’s ability to integrate tri-service capabilities, its determination to dismantle terror infrastructure despite risks of escalation, and its growing confidence in indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The operation has since been described as a golden chapter in India’s military history, redefining its counter-terror doctrine and pushing red lines further against cross-border terrorism.





Agencies







