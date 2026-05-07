Among the sites that were damaged was a satellite communications site in Qatar





Satellite imagery and independent investigations reveal that Iran’s missile and drone strikes have inflicted far greater damage on US military infrastructure across the Middle East than Washington has publicly admitted, with at least 228 assets destroyed or damaged across 15 bases, as per an analysis by NDTV.





The strikes targeted critical radar, communications, fuel depots, and missile defence systems, undermining American operational resilience.





Iranian airstrikes on US military bases across the Middle East have caused extensive destruction, according to satellite imagery released by Tehran’s state media and corroborated by a Washington Post investigation.





The findings indicate that at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment were damaged or destroyed since the war began on 28 February. The assets included hangars, barracks, fuel depots, aircraft, radar installations, communications hubs, and missile defence systems spread across 15 US bases.





Among the most notable sites hit was a satellite communications facility at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a critical hub for US operations in the region. Patriot missile defence systems at bases in Bahrain and Kuwait were also struck, raising questions about the effectiveness of American air defence against precision drone and missile attacks.





Satellite imagery further confirmed damage to a satellite dish at the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as a power plant at Camp Buehring in Kuwait and multiple fuel storage sites.





Iran additionally claimed strikes on THAAD missile defence systems in Jordan and the UAE, along with damage to a second satellite site in Qatar, an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, and a refuelling tanker in Saudi Arabia.





The Washington Post verified the authenticity of 109 Iranian satellite images by cross-referencing them with EU satellite data and Planet Labs imagery. The investigation found no evidence of manipulation, concluding that 217 structures and 11 pieces of equipment were indeed damaged.





Analysts noted that the strikes were highly precise, with no random craters or evidence of missed targets, suggesting Iran’s targeting capabilities were underestimated by the US military. Experts argued that the Pentagon had failed to adapt sufficiently to modern drone warfare, leaving bases under-protected.





The human toll has also been significant. At least seven US service members have been killed in Iranian strikes since the war began, six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia. More than 400 troops have suffered injuries, while commanders have been forced to relocate personnel from vulnerable bases to safer locations, often reducing staffing to minimal levels.





The issue of narrative control has further complicated assessments. Since mid-March, major satellite firms such as Vantor and Planet Labs have complied with US government requests to restrict publication of imagery from the Middle East, making independent verification difficult.





Iran’s state media, however, has continued to publish high-resolution images, though these were initially met with scepticism over concerns of fabrication. The Post’s investigation has now lent credibility to Tehran’s claims.





Additional reports suggest that Iranian strikes also destroyed a US AN/TPY-2 X-band missile defence radar at Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, crippling a key element of America’s layered defence network.





At the US 5th Fleet base in Bahrain, satellite imagery confirmed the obliteration of warehouses, Radomes, and communications terminals, severely disrupting logistics and naval operations in the Gulf.





Analysts warn that the destruction of such high-value, low-redundancy assets indicates a deliberate Iranian doctrine aimed at degrading US situational awareness and command-and-control resilience.





The revelations highlight a widening gap between the Pentagon’s public narrative and battlefield realities. While Washington has sought to downplay the impact, the scale of damage underscores Iran’s ability to impose significant operational costs on US forces, reshaping the strategic balance in the Middle East.





NDTV







