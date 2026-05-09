



India has announced a major leadership transition in its defence establishment, appointing Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of Naval Staff.





Both will assume office by the end of May, marking a significant moment in India’s ongoing military modernisation and integration efforts.





Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan, whose tenure concludes on 30 May 2026. Subramani will also function as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs.





Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985 after graduating from the National Defence Academy, he has had a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades. His early assignments included serving as Brigade Major of a mountain brigade and later as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan. He commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Samba and the 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam, earning the Sena Medal for devotion to duty.





In senior staff roles, Subramani served as Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence, and Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Eastern Command. He later became Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the same command.





His operational experience extended to Jammu and Kashmir, where he was Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector. Rising through the ranks, he commanded II Corps and the Central Command, before serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff in 2024–25. Following retirement, he was appointed Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat in September 2025.





His academic credentials include studies at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, the National Defence College in New Delhi, a Master of Arts from King’s College London, and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University. For his service, he has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.





Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will take over as Chief of Naval Staff on 31 May 2026, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. Commissioned into the Navy in July 1987, Swaminathan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja, and the United States Naval War College in Newport.





A specialist in communication and electronic warfare, he has commanded missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.





His leadership extended to training and safety, serving as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Southern Naval Command and raising the Indian Naval Safety Team. He also headed the Navy’s Work-Up Organisation as Flag Officer Sea Training and commanded the Western Fleet.





At higher ranks, Swaminathan served as Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group, Advisor on Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Controller of Personnel Services, and Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters. He currently commands the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. His tenure as Navy Chief is expected to last until December 2028. He has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.





These appointments come at a pivotal time, with India advancing theatre command reforms and strengthening joint operations across services. Subramani’s role as CDS will be crucial in driving integration and modernisation, while Swaminathan’s leadership will shape the Navy’s trajectory in blue-water operations and maritime security. Together, their appointments underscore India’s commitment to building a unified and modern military structure.





Agencies











