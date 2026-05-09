



India’s restriction of a 3,560‑km Bay of Bengal corridor from 6 to 9 May has sharply intensified speculation that the country is preparing for the first test of the Agni‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile.





The timing, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, and political messaging from the BJP, has added weight to the belief that India is on the cusp of a historic milestone in its strategic weapons program.





India’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covers a vast stretch of airspace extending from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast deep into the Indian Ocean. Such advisories are standard practice before missile launches, ensuring civilian aviation safety.





The sheer scale of the exclusion zone, at 3,560 kilometres, points to preparations for a long‑range strategic system rather than a routine trial. This follows Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Dr Samir V Kamath’s statement that Agni‑6 is technologically complete and awaiting government clearance, and a BJP post declaring the missile “ready to make history”.





Agni‑6 is expected to be India’s first true intercontinental ballistic missile, with a range of 10,000–12,000 kilometres, placing almost the entire globe within reach. It is designed to incorporate Multiple Independently Targetable Re‑entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, enabling one missile to deliver several nuclear warheads to distinct targets.





Alongside this, Manoeuvring Re‑entry Vehicle (MaRV) capability would allow hypersonic manoeuvres during re‑entry, making interception extremely difficult. These features would significantly enhance India’s second‑strike capability, particularly if a submarine‑launched variant is developed, thereby strengthening survivability and deterrence.





The political dimension is equally striking. The BJP’s messaging has framed Agni‑6 as a transformative step towards India’s emergence as a global power, placing it alongside the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain—the only nations currently fielding operational ICBMs.





The timing of the NOTAM, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, adds symbolic resonance, recalling India’s demonstration of missile reach a year earlier. Analysts interpret this as signalling not just regional deterrence against Pakistan and China, but a broader global posture.





Pakistan’s reaction has been swift, underscoring regional sensitivities. Islamabad has highlighted the disparity between its Shaheen‑3 missile, with a range of 2,750 kilometres, and India’s potential leap to a 10,000‑kilometre system.





China, too, is likely to monitor developments closely, given its own nuclear modernisation and hypersonic programs. The international community will view India’s entry into the ICBM club as a major strategic shift, potentially prompting recalibrations by major powers.





There remains the possibility that the restricted zone could be linked to another long‑range system, as similar NOTAMs have preceded Agni‑IV and Agni‑III trials.





Reports of manoeuvring contrails and hypersonic profiles during recent launches have also fuelled speculation that India may be trialling elements of its hypersonic glide vehicle program. Either outcome reflects India’s intensified missile development drive, underscoring its commitment to modernising deterrence capabilities.





If the NOTAM culminates in an Agni‑6 test, India will have crossed a decisive threshold in its strategic trajectory.





The missile’s induction would mark a leap from regional deterrence to global reach, reinforcing India’s doctrine of credible minimum deterrence while signalling its determination to stand among the world’s foremost nuclear powers.





Curated By IDN







