



India has reaffirmed its strong support for Vietnam’s defence modernisation, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasising capacity-building, maritime security, defence industry collaboration, and military training during his official visit to Hanoi. The talks with General Phan Van Giang underscored the deepening of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while new initiatives in technology and training were also announced.





During the visit, Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang. Both sides reviewed the expanding defence partnership and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, military training, and regional stability.





The ministers also exchanged views on regional and global security developments, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.





India reiterated its commitment to supporting Vietnam’s defence modernisation and capacity enhancement initiatives under the bilateral defence cooperation framework. This includes ongoing collaboration in military training, defence industry partnerships, cyber security, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and joint military exercises. Both countries agreed to enhance cooperation between their armed forces through regular dialogues, joint exercises, and exchange programmes, ensuring sustained engagement at multiple levels.





A significant highlight of the visit was the virtual inauguration of a Language Laboratory at the Air Force Officers’ College in Vietnam, established with Indian assistance. Rajnath Singh also announced the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, further strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies.





In addition, India’s Military College of Telecommunications Engineering and Vietnam’s Telecommunications University signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology, marking another milestone in bilateral defence and technological collaboration.





General Phan Van Giang expressed appreciation for India’s continued support, noting the long-standing friendship and growing strategic partnership between the two nations. He emphasised that India’s assistance has been crucial in enhancing Vietnam’s defence capabilities and in building resilience against regional challenges, particularly in the South China Sea.





The visit also carried symbolic significance, coinciding with the 136th birth anniversary of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, a leader highly respected in India. Rajnath Singh highlighted the historical foundations of the India-Vietnam relationship, recalling Ho Chi Minh’s visit to India in 1958, which laid the groundwork for enduring bilateral ties.





India’s defence engagement with Vietnam has expanded considerably over the past decade. This includes training support, naval cooperation, defence credit lines, technology collaboration, and gifting of military platforms such as the INS Kirpan missile corvette in 2023. Discussions are also ongoing regarding Vietnam’s potential acquisition of BrahMos supersonic missiles, reflecting the strategic depth of cooperation.





The reaffirmation of defence ties comes at a time of heightened geopolitical focus on the Indo-Pacific region, where both India and Vietnam are committed to safeguarding peace, security, and freedom of navigation.





The visit underscores India’s role as a reliable partner in Vietnam’s defence modernisation and highlights the shared vision of both nations in promoting regional stability.





Agencies







