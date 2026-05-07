



India has firmly reiterated its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor with a strong message from the Ministry of External Affairs.





The statement underscored India’s decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and its continuing commitment to the global fight against terrorism.





On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that India had every right to defend itself against terrorism emanating from across the border. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, recalled the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 in which 26 civilians were killed.





He stressed that the entire world recognised the attack for what it was and that India had delivered a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. He added that cross-border terrorism has long been used by Pakistan as an instrument of state policy, and India would continue to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.





Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May 2025 in direct response to the Pahalgam massacre. Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These launchpads were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The operation eliminated more than 100 terrorists and sent a clear message that India would not tolerate state-sponsored terrorism. The strikes triggered a rapid escalation, with Pakistan launching retaliatory attacks including drone strikes and shelling, though most were thwarted by Indian defences. Hostilities ended on 10 May after hotline talks between senior army officials of both sides.





Jaiswal reiterated that India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged, with the agreement kept in abeyance due to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism. He emphasised that Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abandon its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism for any reconsideration of the treaty.





This suspension marked a significant shift in bilateral relations and demonstrated India’s zero-tolerance approach.





Senior military officials also reflected on the operation’s significance. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai noted that Operation Sindoor showcased the strength of indigenous defence systems and multi-agency coordination, proving that Atmanirbhar Bharat was more than a slogan but a force multiplier.





He described the strikes as a “calibrated shot and sharp shock” that disrupted enemy command and control systems without dragging India into a prolonged conflict. He further stressed that Operation Sindoor was not an end but the beginning of India’s continued fight against terrorism.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the courage and precision of the armed forces, stating that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s unwavering commitment to safeguard national security.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed this sentiment, warning that India’s forces remain alert to respond to any misadventure. The operation also underscored India’s growing jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force, highlighting the strength derived from self-reliance in defence technology.





The anniversary of Operation Sindoor thus served as a reminder of India’s resolve to dismantle terror networks and its determination to act decisively against cross-border threats. It reinforced the message that India’s security will not be compromised and that its fight against terrorism is both national and global in scope.





PTI







