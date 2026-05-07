



On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian military issued a stark warning to Pakistan, declaring that no terror sanctuary across the frontier is safe and that India will continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure under the “new normal” established after the Pahalgam attacks.





Senior military leaders emphasised that the campaign was not a one-off event but the beginning of a sustained doctrine of decisive retaliation against cross-border terrorism.





Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations during the strikes and now holds the position of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), stated unequivocally that India retains the freedom to choose the timing, conditions, and methods of future actions.





He underscored that Operation Sindoor was not an end but the start of a new phase in India’s counter-terror strategy. In his words, “No sanctuary across the Line of Control is safe. We will hit everything. We will go after everything.”





Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May 2025 in direct response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.





The strikes triggered a rapid escalation, with Pakistan attempting retaliatory actions, most of which were thwarted by Indian defences. Hostilities ended on 10 May after hotline talks between army officials of both sides, but not before India had achieved its strategic objectives.





Lt Gen Ghai explained that several terror camps had since been relocated deeper into Pakistani territory, but distance offered no protection against India’s precision strike capabilities. He highlighted how India had struck hard, achieved clearly defined objectives, and then ceased hostilities when Pakistan was compelled to negotiate.





He described the operation as a “calibrated shot and sharp shock” that disrupted Pakistan’s command and control, altered its risk appetite, and avoided entangling India in a prolonged conflict.





The operation also showcased India’s indigenous defence capabilities, with systems such as BrahMos and Akash missiles, homegrown surveillance and targeting platforms, and domestically produced ammunition playing a central role. Ghai reiterated that India’s fight against terror would continue, guided by the principle of defending sovereignty, security, and citizens decisively and responsibly.





Air Marshal A K Bharti, who served as Director General of Air Operations during the campaign and now holds the post of Deputy Chief of the IAF, emphasised the primacy of air power in achieving results.





He revealed that India had struck and destroyed nine terrorist camps, hit 11 Pakistani airfields, and eliminated 13 aircraft, including a high-value airborne asset at a record distance of over 300 kilometres. He noted that Pakistan had failed to inflict any significant damage on Indian military or civilian infrastructure, stressing that victory is measured by hard facts rather than rhetoric.





Bharti also pointed out that the Indian Air Force continues to monitor both Pakistan and China, factoring in their activities as part of India’s evolving military preparedness. He described the response as “lethal and ruthless,” noting that when Pakistan chose to side with terror, India had no option but to respond in kind.





Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, highlighted the strategic vision underpinning Operation Sindoor. He explained that the forward deployment of Indian naval assets forced Pakistani naval and air units into a defensive posture, largely confining their navy to harbours.





He stressed that the operation validated India’s ability to respond to asymmetric provocations with deliberate, precise, and proportionate force. He further noted the decisive role played by indigenous cutting-edge technologies, including drones, in ensuring swift and effective targeting of terror infrastructure and supporting military enablers.





The anniversary statements collectively reinforced that Operation Sindoor was a watershed moment in India’s military history, marking the most significant combat mission in five decades.





It demonstrated the synergy of the Army, Air Force, and Navy in executing a coordinated campaign, showcased India’s indigenous defence ecosystem, and established a new retaliatory doctrine that rejects nuclear blackmail and asserts India’s right to strike decisively against terrorism.





The military leadership made it clear that India’s fight against terror is far from over and that the principle of proactive defence will continue to guide future actions.





Agencies







