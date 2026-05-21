



India has firmly rejected any notion of nuclear coercion, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declaring in Seoul that while India remains committed to its No First Use policy, it will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, particularly from Pakistan. His remarks underscore New Delhi’s resolve to balance restraint with deterrence in the face of regional threats.





Rajnath Singh, addressing the Indian diaspora in South Korea, emphasised that India’s nuclear doctrine is rooted in responsibility and restraint. He reiterated that India adheres to its No First Use commitment, a cornerstone of its nuclear policy since 2003.





However, he warned that this restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that India will respond decisively to any attempt at nuclear intimidation. His indirect reference to Pakistan highlighted concerns over Islamabad’s history of invoking its nuclear arsenal as a shield for cross-border terrorism and aggressive posturing.





Singh pointed to Operation Sindoor as evidence of India’s transformation into a confident and capable nation, unwilling to tolerate terrorism or coercion. He linked this transformation to India’s broader strategic posture, which now combines assertiveness with consistency and decisiveness. By framing nuclear blackmail as unacceptable, Singh sought to send a clear message that India’s deterrence is credible and its resolve unshakable.





The Defence Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of Pakistan’s repeated threats of nuclear escalation during crises. Analysts have long argued that Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric is designed to offset India’s conventional superiority.





Singh’s statement directly challenges this narrative, signalling that India will not allow nuclear threats to constrain its security decisions. His words reflect a broader shift in India’s strategic thinking, where deterrence is not only about capability but also about political will.





India’s nuclear policy has always been framed as responsible, with an emphasis on avoiding first use and maintaining minimum credible deterrence. Singh’s assertion that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail adds a sharper edge to this doctrine, making clear that restraint does not equate to vulnerability. This position strengthens India’s credibility as a responsible nuclear power while simultaneously deterring adversaries from exploiting nuclear threats for political leverage.





By delivering this message in Seoul, Singh also underscored India’s rising global stature. He noted that India’s voice is now heard carefully on the world stage, a reflection of the country’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.





The statement aligns with India’s broader effort to project itself as a global power that offers solutions rather than succumbs to intimidation.





Singh’s remarks also resonate with India’s ongoing efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence. He highlighted record defence production worth ₹1.54 lakh crore and exports nearing ₹40,000 crore in 2025–26, with projections of ₹50,000 crore in exports and ₹1.75 lakh crore in production within the next two years.





These achievements reinforce India’s capacity to sustain its deterrence posture independently, reducing reliance on external suppliers and strengthening its credibility in resisting nuclear coercion.





In essence, Singh’s statement in Seoul marks a decisive articulation of India’s nuclear stance. It reaffirms commitment to peace and restraint while making clear that India will not be cowed by threats.





This duality—responsibility combined with firmness—defines the nuclear posture of what Singh described as “new India,” a nation unwilling to tolerate terrorism or nuclear intimidation.





Agencies







