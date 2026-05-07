



India has achieved a landmark in semiconductor and navigation technology with the indigenously developed “all-in-view” NavIC + GNSS Digital Baseband (GDB) ASIC, fabricated at the advanced 28nm node.





This chip supports 100 tracking channels, integrates robust security features, and is optimised for low-power consumption, marking a decisive step towards self-reliance in precision navigation and timing systems.





The newly developed GDB ASIC represents a significant leap in India’s semiconductor design capabilities. By supporting 100 tracking channels, it can simultaneously process signals from NavIC and all major global GNSS constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS.





This ensures comprehensive coverage and enhanced accuracy for both strategic defence platforms and commercial applications such as smartphones, automotive systems, and IoT devices.





At the heart of the ASIC lies a sophisticated dual-core processor, engineered to deliver peak computational efficiency. Complementing this is an on-chip Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) that enables configurable frequency management, ensuring adaptability across diverse operational environments.





This design not only enhances processing speed but also reduces latency, which is critical for real-time navigation and timing applications.





Security has been embedded at the hardware level, with features such as anti-jamming, anti-spoofing, and message authentication. These capabilities are vital in contested environments where adversaries may attempt to disrupt or manipulate satellite signals. For defence applications, this resilience ensures mission assurance, while for commercial users it guarantees reliability in urban canyons or remote regions with poor GNSS coverage.





The move to the 28nm fabrication node is particularly noteworthy. This advanced process technology allows for significant reductions in power consumption, making the ASIC ideal for integration into mobile devices, UAVs, and IoT platforms where energy efficiency is paramount. The low-power design also extends battery life, a critical factor for consumer electronics and autonomous systems.





Beyond its technical specifications, the GDB ASIC symbolises India’s growing capability in deep-tech semiconductor innovation. It bridges the gap between strategic requirements and mass-market needs, aligning with the national vision of “Make in India” and technological self-reliance. By reducing dependence on foreign semiconductor designs, India strengthens its supply chain resilience and positions itself competitively in the global navigation technology market.





The ASIC’s versatility extends to timing applications, where precise synchronisation is essential for telecommunications, financial systems, and critical infrastructure. Its ability to deliver high-accuracy timing solutions enhances national capabilities in sectors ranging from defence communications to civilian broadband networks.





This achievement also reflects the broader trajectory of India’s semiconductor mission, which has recently seen investments in advanced packaging, GaN-based micro-LED displays, and indigenous chip fabrication. The GDB ASIC complements these initiatives by providing a navigation-focused silicon solution that integrates seamlessly into both defence and commercial ecosystems.





In conclusion, the indigenously developed NavIC + GNSS Digital Baseband ASIC is not merely a technological milestone but a strategic enabler. With its multi-constellation support, dual-core architecture, hardware-level security, and low-power optimisation, it embodies India’s progress towards self-reliance in precision navigation and timing. It is a critical step in ensuring that India’s defence forces, industries, and citizens have access to secure, reliable, and world-class navigation technology.





Agencies







