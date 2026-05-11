



The Indian Army has inducted two new indigenous combat systems under Emergency Procurement (EP-6), marking a significant step in its modernisation drive. The systems include the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM) and the AGNIKAA VTOL-1 First-Person View (FPV) Kamikaze Drone.





Defence sources confirmed that the handover took place in Hyderabad in the presence of officials from the Army’s Western Command, following successful trials in high-altitude conditions, electronic warfare scenarios and precision-guided munition firing exercises.





Both systems have been designed, developed and manufactured indigenously, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance in defence technology. The ULPGM, co-developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Adani Defence & Aerospace, is India’s first indigenous loitering munition in its category.





Equipped with an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker, the ULPGM can be launched from UAVs to engage both stationary and moving targets. The UAV platform has an operational range of up to 20 kilometres, while the munition itself has a strike range of 2.5 kilometres, providing flexibility in deployment.





The ULPGM is engineered to function in all weather conditions, both day and night, and is resilient in GPS-denied and communication-jammed environments due to its anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.





Carrying a two-kilogram warhead, it can neutralise both soft and hard targets with an accuracy of one metre CEP (Circular Error Probable). The munition has also been integrated with retractable UAV platforms, enhancing operational flexibility in contested electronic warfare environments.





This integration allows the Army to deploy precision strike capabilities even in complex terrains and hostile conditions.





The second system, the AGNIKAA VTOL-1, has been described as India’s first FPV kamikaze drone in its class. Developed as an anti-personnel precision-strike platform, it is tailored for urban warfare, confined spaces and open battlefield operations.





The drone has undergone successful high-altitude and electronic warfare trials, validating its readiness for deployment in difficult operational terrains. With a range of up to five kilometres, an endurance of 30 minutes and a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour, the system offers agility and rapid deployment capabilities.





The AGNIKAA VTOL-1 has a lethality radius of five metres against human targets and soft-skinned vehicles. It is equipped with a three-layered trigger mechanism and a four-layer trigger safety system, ensuring operator safety and mission reliability.





Defence sources highlighted that the system is highly agile, resilient in GPS-denied environments and capable of maintaining effectiveness in electronic warfare conditions. Its design reflects India’s focus on cost-effective, tactical unmanned systems that can deliver precision strikes in asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The induction of these systems under Emergency Procurement underscores the Army’s urgent requirement to bolster its combat capabilities amidst evolving regional threats. It also demonstrates the government’s commitment to fast-tracking indigenous solutions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By sourcing these systems domestically, India reduces dependency on imports and strengthens its defence industrial base, paving the way for sustained innovation and production scalability.





The successful trials and handover of ULPGM and AGNIKAA VTOL-1 highlight India’s growing competence in developing advanced systems capable of operating in contested environments while maintaining sovereign control over critical technologies.





The delivery of these indigenous systems positions India’s defence industry as a hub of innovation, capable of meeting the immediate and long-term needs of the armed forces. The ULPGM provides the Army with a versatile loitering munition for precision strikes, while the AGNIKAA VTOL-1 offers a tactical kamikaze drone for rapid deployment in diverse combat scenarios.





Together, they enhance deterrence, operational flexibility and combat readiness, reinforcing India’s push towards self-reliance and strategic autonomy in defence.





ANI







