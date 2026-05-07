



The revelation of the S-71K Kover cruise missile tailored for the Su-57 and its S-70 Okhotnik unmanned wingman does indeed shift the calculus for India’s evaluation of the Su-57E.





The missile’s 300 km stand-off range is a crucial factor, allowing the launch platform to remain outside most hostile air defence envelopes, reported Malaysia based defence portal Defence Security Asia.





This is particularly relevant for the Indian Air Force, which has long sought reliable deep strike options without exposing its manned assets to high-risk environments.





The 250 kg warhead, derived from the OFAB-250 family, provides substantial destructive capability against fixed installations, making it suitable for pre-planned missions where precision and survivability matter more than adaptability.





The inertial navigation system, while optimised for fixed targets, underscores the missile’s role as a cost-efficient solution for strategic strikes rather than dynamic battlefield engagements. Its design philosophy—leveraging commercial components for rapid fielding—suggests Russia’s intent to make the system affordable and scalable, which could appeal to India as it balances budgetary constraints with operational needs.





Comparative Analysis of Stand‑Off Strike Missiles





Missile Origin Range Warhead Guidance Key Strengths Limitations S‑71K Kover Russia ~300 km 250 kg HE fragmentation (OFAB‑250 family) Inertial navigation (INS) Cost‑efficient, rapid fielding

Designed for UCAV integration (Okhotnik)

Enables Su‑57 to act as command node Optimised for fixed targets

Lacks multi‑mode seekers

Limited against mobile/highly defended assets JASSM/JASSM‑ER USA 370 km (baseline), >926 km (ER) 450 kg penetrator (WDU‑42/B) GPS + INS + Imaging Infrared (IIR) Stealthy design

Precision strike with CEP ~3 m

Effective against fixed & relocatable targets

Integrated on multiple platforms (F‑15, F‑16, B‑1, B‑2, F‑35) Higher cost (~$1M+ per missile)

Production bottlenecks in high‑intensity conflicts Storm Shadow/SCALP EG UK/France ~560 km 450 kg BROACH tandem penetrator GPS + INS + Terrain reference + IIR terminal seeker Designed for hardened/buried targets

Proven combat record (Iraq, Libya, Ukraine)

Low‑observable, terrain‑hugging flight Very high unit cost (~£2M)

Fire‑and‑forget, cannot retarget mid‑flight





The integration with the S-70 Okhotnik UCAV is perhaps the most transformative aspect. By enabling distributed strike missions, the Su-57 can act as a command node, directing unmanned assets into contested airspace while itself remaining at a safer distance. This manned-unmanned teaming concept aligns with India’s growing interest in networked warfare and autonomous systems.





For India, the addition of the S-71K capability enhances the Su-57E’s attractiveness as more than just a stealth fighter—it becomes part of a broader strike ecosystem. The ability to conduct deep strikes without risking frontline fighters could fill a gap left by delays in indigenous programmes such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





However, the caveat remains significant: the missile is optimised for fixed targets and lacks sophisticated multi-mode seekers. Against mobile, heavily defended, or high-value dynamic targets, its utility would be limited compared to advanced Western stand-off weapons. This means India would need to view the S-71K as a complementary capability rather than a comprehensive solution.





In essence, the S-71K Kover adds a genuine stand-off strike dimension to the Su-57 package, reinforcing its appeal for India’s evaluation.





Yet, the limitations in seeker technology highlight the need for India to consider whether this capability aligns with its operational doctrine, which often demands flexibility against both fixed and mobile adversary assets.





The Su-57E with the S-71K could serve as a potent tool for strategic deterrence and pre-planned missions, but India would still require other systems to address dynamic battlefield challenges.





DSA







