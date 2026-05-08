



European missile and defence systems giant MBDA has entered into a landmark agreement with the Indian Air Force to establish a homegrown capability for the Maintenance, Repair, and Mid-Life Overhaul of MICA missiles.





This initiative represents a significant stride in India’s defence sustainment ecosystem, aligning with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.





By localising such critical support functions, India is not only reducing dependence on foreign facilities but also ensuring faster turnaround times and greater operational readiness for its frontline combat aircraft.





The MICA missile system, known for its versatility, is deployed on both the Rafale and the upgraded Mirage-2000 fighters. It is a multi-mission air-to-air missile capable of performing in both Beyond Visual Range and Short-Range combat scenarios, offering exceptional performance across diverse operational conditions.





The missile was first introduced into the Indian Air Force in 2016 following the modernisation of the Mirage 2000 fleet, and since then has become a cornerstone of India’s aerial combat capability.





A distinctive feature of the MICA system is its dual guidance approach. The RF MICA variant is equipped with a radar seeker that provides all-weather shoot-up and shoot-down capability, while the IR MICA variant employs a dual-waveband imaging infrared seeker, enhancing precision in complex environments.





This dual-seeker configuration ensures that the missile can adapt to varied combat situations, making it a formidable weapon in both offensive and defensive roles.





Under the agreement, the Indian Air Force will take responsibility for setting up, operating, and maintaining the MRO facility. MBDA will provide the necessary industrial machinery, specialised tools, data packages, and comprehensive training and technical support.





This collaboration is designed to secure long-term technical expertise within India, ensuring that the country develops enduring capabilities in missile sustainment and lifecycle management. Such a facility will also serve as a hub for knowledge transfer, equipping Indian personnel with advanced skills and reducing reliance on external support.





The establishment of this MRO facility is expected to significantly enhance India’s strategic autonomy. By building indigenous capacity to maintain and overhaul critical missile systems, India is reinforcing its ability to sustain combat readiness without external bottlenecks.





This move also reflects a broader trend in India’s defence sector, where emphasis is increasingly placed on domestic capability building, not just in manufacturing but also in sustainment and lifecycle support. The initiative complements other ongoing efforts in aerospace and defence, such as Safran’s MRO ecosystem for engines and MKU Limited’s long-term maintenance contracts, signalling a shift from “Make in India” to “Maintain in India.”





Operationally, the facility will ensure that MICA missiles remain fully serviceable throughout their lifespan, thereby enhancing the combat effectiveness of Rafale and Mirage-2000 squadrons.





Improved turnaround times will allow the Indian Air Force to maintain higher levels of readiness, a critical factor in the volatile security environment of South Asia. The ability to sustain advanced missile systems domestically also strengthens deterrence by assuring adversaries that India’s frontline assets will remain combat-ready at all times.





This agreement between MBDA and the Indian Air Force thus represents more than just a technical collaboration; it is a strategic investment in India’s defence autonomy.





By embedding advanced sustainment capabilities within the country, India is laying the foundation for long-term resilience in its air combat arsenal, ensuring that its forces remain equipped and prepared for the challenges of the future.





Agencies







