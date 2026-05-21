



Indian youth have voiced strong support for Operation Sindoor and identified the Middle East as a key driver of India’s future growth, according to the latest Foreign Policy Survey 2025 conducted by the Observer Research Foundation.





The survey, released on Wednesday, gathered responses from over 5,000 Indians aged between 18 and 35 across 19 cities between October and November 2025, and highlighted the evolving perspectives of young Indians on foreign policy and global partnerships.





The findings revealed that urban youth remain highly supportive of India’s foreign policy direction, with a clear preference for engagement through multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.





A central theme of the survey was the endorsement of India’s decisive retaliatory action against cross-border terrorism through Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025 that claimed 26 lives.





Respondents viewed the operation, along with India’s global outreach campaign through all-party delegations, as an effective response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. They also backed the government’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in the aftermath of the attack.





Young Indians identified cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and border tensions with China as the two most pressing national security challenges. At the same time, they expressed strong support for reforms in the United Nations Security Council, including India’s inclusion as a permanent member.





Confidence in BRICS as an alternative to the West-led global system was also evident, reflecting a shift in perceptions of India’s international partnerships.





Interestingly, the survey noted a decline in support for the United States, which had previously been seen as one of India’s most trusted partners. Instead, Russia and Japan were rated among the most reliable partners by respondents, signalling a recalibration of youth perspectives on global alliances.





This shift underscores the changing dynamics of India’s foreign policy outlook among the younger generation.





The Middle East emerged as a focal point in the survey, with respondents recognising the region’s growing importance in India’s economic and strategic ambitions. Young Indians highlighted the significance of initiatives such as IMEEC and I2U2 in strengthening cooperation with Middle Eastern nations.





They viewed Middle Eastern cities as hubs of economic growth and technological innovation, while also acknowledging the Indian diaspora’s contribution to regional development.





The United Arab Emirates stood out as one of the most positively viewed countries in the Middle East. The survey’s dedicated “UAE Spotlight” section revealed strong support for closer economic cooperation with the UAE, particularly through the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Respondents believed that enhanced cooperation with the UAE could play a pivotal role in driving India’s economic growth and prosperity.





Since its inception in 2021, the ORF Foreign Policy Survey has tracked the views of young Indians on key global developments and India’s evolving role in world affairs.





Previous editions have focused on themes such as the COVID-19 pandemic, 75 years of India’s independence, multilateralism, and the China challenge.





The latest edition underscores the growing assertiveness of Indian youth in backing decisive national security measures and their recognition of the Middle East as a vital growth engine for India’s future.





ANI







