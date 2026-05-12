



India’s recent successful test of an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle capability has once again placed its strategic missile program in the global spotlight.





The system, tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, demonstrated the ability to launch a single ballistic missile carrying multiple warheads aimed at different targets across a wide geographical area.





This capability, possessed by only a handful of major military powers, has sparked debate over whether the missile represents an upgraded Agni-V or an early precursor to the Agni-VI program. DRDO chief Samir V Kamat has confirmed that the organisation is technically ready to move forward with Agni-VI once government approval is granted.





The Agni program has evolved steadily since its inception in the 1980s as a modest technology demonstrator under severe international restrictions. From Agni-I, designed for regional deterrence, to the proposed Agni-VI with ranges beyond 10,000 kilometres and advanced MIRV capability, the missile series reflects India’s changing security concerns, technological maturity, and geopolitical ambitions.





Today, the Agni family forms the land-based pillar of India’s nuclear triad, complementing aircraft-delivered and submarine-launched nuclear systems, and strengthening India’s doctrine of credible minimum deterrence under a No First Use policy.





The latest MIRV-enabled test comes at a time when survivability, hypersonic speeds, missile defence penetration, and assured second-strike capability dominate global strategic thinking. For India, the focus has shifted from simply building longer-range missiles to ensuring credible retaliation against adversaries equipped with advanced missile defence shields and space-based surveillance.





The timing of the test is significant, coinciding with intensifying US-China rivalry, Beijing’s rapid missile expansion, and renewed global attention on ballistic missile warfare following Iran-US tensions. India’s evolving arsenal thus represents a larger strategic shift toward survivability and technological sophistication.





The program traces its roots to the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program launched in 1983 under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, regarded as the father of India’s missile program.





Avinash Chander, often called the chief architect of Agni-I to Agni-V, and Dr Tessy Thomas, India’s “Missile Woman”, were pivotal figures in advancing the series. India’s civilian space efforts, particularly the SLV-3 rocket program, also contributed significantly.





Initially conceived as a technology demonstrator to validate re-entry vehicle technology, Agni faced major challenges due to MTCR restrictions in the late 1980s. These constraints accelerated indigenous innovation, leading to the development of solid-fuel propulsion, composite materials, inertial navigation systems, and re-entry heat shields capable of withstanding extreme temperatures.





The first Agni demonstrator was tested in 1989, laying the foundation for future strategic missiles. Ballistic missiles, unlike cruise missiles, follow a high-arching trajectory into the upper atmosphere or space before re-entering at hypersonic speeds.





They operate in three phases: boost, midcourse, and terminal. MIRV technology becomes critical during the midcourse phase, allowing multiple warheads to separate and strike different targets.





The terminal phase, with warheads re-entering at speeds exceeding Mach 20, poses immense challenges for interception. Modern Agni missiles incorporate manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles, decoys, cannisterised launch systems, and advanced guidance systems to enhance survivability and penetration.





Agni-I, operational since 2007, bridged the gap between Prithvi and Agni-II, providing rapid-response capability against Pakistan. Agni-II extended India’s reach to 2,000–3,000 kilometres, bringing parts of China within range.





Agni-III introduced heavier payloads and improved accuracy with Ring Laser Gyroscope navigation. Agni-IV, with a range of 4,000 kilometres, offered precision strike capability with a CEP under 100 metres. Agni-V, regarded as the crown jewel, pushed India into the near-ICBM category with ranges exceeding 5,000 kilometres, cannisterised launch systems, and full coverage of China.





Mission Divyastra in March 2024 marked India’s MIRV breakthrough, joining a select group of nations with this capability. MIRV allows one missile to overwhelm defences, strike multiple targets simultaneously, and enhance deterrence survivability.





Agni-Prime, or Agni-P, represents the next generation of medium-range missiles, incorporating technologies from Agni-IV and Agni-V, with ranges of 1,000–2,000 kilometres and rail-based launch capability. Agni-VI, still under development, is expected to travel 8,000–12,000 kilometres, carry multiple MIRVs, and potentially feature submarine-launch capability, strengthening India’s second-strike posture.





China remains central to India’s long-range missile planning. While Pakistan is covered by shorter-range systems, Agni-IV, Agni-V, and Agni-VI address China’s expanding missile force and infrastructure.





India’s approach is not to match China missile-for-missile but to ensure credible deterrence and survivability. Recent Iran-US tensions have also highlighted the relevance of survivable missile systems in modern warfare, where hypersonic weapons, saturation attacks, cyber warfare, and space-based targeting are expected to dominate.





India’s nuclear doctrine of No First Use relies heavily on survivability, supported by its nuclear triad. The Agni series forms the backbone of the land-based leg, ensuring massive retaliation capability. The larger strategic message of the Agni program is India’s rise as a technologically capable power despite decades of sanctions and technology denial.





From the first demonstrator in 1989 to today’s MIRV-enabled systems, the program has expanded deterrence capability, strategic reach, and geopolitical confidence.





The emphasis now lies on survivability, rapid launch, mobility, MIRV integration, and defence penetration, reflecting India’s long-term strategic architecture for an uncertain global order.





Agencies







