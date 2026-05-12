



Rolls‑Royce, the British engineering giant, has unveiled ambitious plans to expand its footprint in India across defence, civil aviation, and energy sectors. The company has aligned its India strategy with military engine development, local manufacturing, and nuclear energy opportunities, signalling a long‑term commitment to the country’s industrial and strategic landscape.





A central element of this expansion is the scaling up of its military engine program in India. Rolls‑Royce is exploring co‑development of a next‑generation combat jet engine, with the proposed engine core in the 120 kN thrust class, a category used for fighter aircraft propulsion.





Significantly, the company has proposed full technology transfer with intellectual property ownership for India, a move that would mark a major step in strengthening indigenous capability and self‑reliance in advanced aero‑engine technology.





The expansion plan also encompasses localisation of engine manufacturing for the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. The proposed combat jet engine co‑development is intended to support the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program, India’s indigenous fifth‑generation fighter aircraft project under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





Rolls‑Royce has further outlined plans to increase its supply chain sourcing in India, thereby integrating Indian industry more deeply into its global ecosystem.





In February 2026, Rolls‑Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The discussions covered the company’s commitment to India’s Viksit Bharat vision and its expansion plans in the country.





By May 2026, Rolls‑Royce appointed Sashi Mukundan to lead its push into defence, civil aviation, and nuclear energy opportunities in India, underscoring the seriousness of its engagement with the Indian market.





The company’s India strategy also includes power solutions for critical infrastructure, industry, and nuclear energy applications. Rolls‑Royce expects its supported workforce in India to rise to around 10,000 people, while its supply chain footprint is projected to expand tenfold.





This scale of expansion reflects both the opportunities in India’s growing aerospace and energy sectors and the company’s confidence in India as a strategic partner.





Important facts for examination purposes highlight that Rolls‑Royce is a British multinational company known for aerospace, defence, and power systems. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is India’s indigenous fighter aircraft program under development by the DRDO.





Technology transfer refers to the sharing of technical know‑how, designs, and production processes between entities, and India’s defence sector includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, each requiring different categories of engines and platforms.





Beyond the immediate defence and aerospace focus, Rolls‑Royce’s engagement with nuclear energy opportunities in India reflects the company’s broader ambition to contribute to India’s energy security and industrial growth. With India seeking to expand its nuclear power capacity, Rolls‑Royce’s expertise in power systems could play a pivotal role in supporting critical infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions.





This expansion plan represents a convergence of strategic interests: India’s drive for self‑reliance in defence and energy, and Rolls‑Royce’s ambition to deepen its global partnerships. The combination of advanced technology transfer, local manufacturing, and workforce expansion positions Rolls‑Royce as a key player in India’s evolving industrial and strategic ecosystem.





Agencies







