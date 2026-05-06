



General Secretary and President of Vietnam, To Lam, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to commence his first state visit to India. He was warmly received at the airport by Minister Nityanand Rai, underscoring the importance of the occasion.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted in a post on X that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that the visit will further strengthen the multifaceted and robust bilateral relations between the two nations.





Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed President To Lam upon his arrival in Gayaji, where the Vietnamese leader began his three-day state visit.





Choudhary emphasised the cultural and spiritual significance of the city, describing it as steeped in heritage, and expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral ties. His remarks, shared on X, reflected the ceremonial warmth extended to the visiting dignitary.





President To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to remain in India until 7 May. This trip is particularly notable as it represents his inaugural visit to India since being elected President earlier this month.





His itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 6 May, followed by high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.





President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to meet with the Vietnamese leader, alongside several other senior Indian dignitaries. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that President To Lam’s engagements will extend beyond New Delhi, with visits planned to Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.





These interactions are designed to provide fresh momentum to the already robust bilateral relationship and to open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam.





The visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s congratulatory message on 7 April, when he extended his best wishes to To Lam upon his election as President. Modi expressed confidence that under To Lam’s leadership, the time-tested friendship between India and Vietnam would continue to grow stronger.





He reiterated his commitment to working closely with Vietnam to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the prosperity of both nations and the wider region.





India and Vietnam share historical and civilizational ties that have steadily strengthened over time. This visit is particularly significant as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a milestone achieved during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.





The symbolism of this anniversary, combined with the high-level engagements planned during To Lam’s visit, underscores the strategic importance of the relationship and the shared vision of both nations in advancing regional stability and cooperation.





ANI







