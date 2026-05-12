



INS Taragiri, the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy on 3 April 2026 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.





The event marked a defining moment in India’s naval modernisation drive, with the warship hailed as a masterclass in modern shipbuilding and a symbol of India’s growing technological prowess, self-reliance, and formidable maritime power.





The stealth frigate, displacing approximately 6,670 tons, has been designed by the Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) with the support of over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).





With indigenous content exceeding 75 percent and construction timelines significantly reduced, the vessel exemplifies India’s maturing shipbuilding ecosystem and strong public-private collaboration under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Defence Minister emphasised that INS Taragiri is not merely a warship but a strategic asset capable of high-speed transit, extended deployments, and multi-role operations. Equipped with advanced radar, sonar, and missile systems, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and medium-range surface-to-air missiles.





The ship is designed to monitor enemy movements, ensure its own security, and deliver immediate responses when required. Its versatility spans high-intensity combat, maritime security, anti-piracy patrols, coastal surveillance, and humanitarian missions, making it a unique naval platform.





Highlighting India’s maritime imperatives, the Defence Minister noted that with a coastline of over 11,000 kilometres and 95 percent of trade conducted via sea routes, building a strong and capable Navy is an absolute necessity.





He underscored the Navy’s round-the-clock presence across the Indian Ocean Region, securing sensitive choke points and ensuring the smooth flow of goods and energy supplies. He also drew attention to the vulnerability of undersea internet cables in the digital era, stressing the need for a comprehensive, future-ready maritime security framework that extends beyond coastlines to critical sea lanes and digital infrastructure.





The commissioning ceremony was marked by the ceremonial breaking of the Commissioning Pennant and the maiden hoisting of the National Flag on the ship. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, and Captain Jagmohan (Retd.), CMD of MDL, were among the dignitaries present.





Admiral Tripathi recalled the legacy of the erstwhile Leander-class frigate Taragiri commissioned in 1980, which pioneered India’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and emphasised the Navy’s commitment to remain combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready amidst evolving geopolitical and technological challenges.





INS Taragiri represents a generational leap over earlier designs, featuring a sleeker form and a significantly reduced radar cross-section that enhances stealth in contested environments. Its propulsion system is based on a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) configuration, integrated with a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System, ensuring versatility and endurance.





The ship’s combat suite includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and an advanced indigenous anti-submarine warfare suite, seamlessly integrated through a modern Combat Management System.





The Defence Minister commended MDL and other Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) for their contributions to India’s defence ecosystem, noting that defence exports had reached an all-time high of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, compared to ₹1,200 crore just over a decade ago.





He described DPSUs as hubs of Atmanirbharta and praised the private sector’s role in boosting exports. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to make the Indian Navy one of the strongest in the world, backed by indigenous industry, and highlighted policy decisions that have fostered innovation, manufacturing, and exports.





As INS Taragiri joins the Eastern Fleet, it carries forward the proud legacy of its predecessor, symbolising India’s ability to design, build, and operate complex warships indigenously.





In the evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape, its commissioning sends a clear geopolitical signal: India is now a premier builder of advanced stealth frigates, capable of maintaining a credible deterrent posture and contributing to collective regional stability under the vision of MAHASAGAR.











