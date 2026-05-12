



Pakistan has officially confirmed that Iranian military aircraft are stationed at its Nur Khan Airbase, despite attempting to deny allegations of collusion.





This revelation has triggered distrust in Washington, with US officials and lawmakers questioning Islamabad’s credibility as a mediator in the US–Iran conflict.





Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting reports by CBS News that exposed the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi. Yet, in attempting to dismiss the allegations, the statement inadvertently confirmed that Iranian planes are indeed parked on Pakistani soil.





The ministry claimed that these aircraft arrived during the ceasefire period and were unrelated to any military contingency, describing their presence as logistical and administrative support for diplomatic talks.





CBS News, citing two US officials, reported that Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airfields, potentially shielding them from American strikes during the conflict. Among the assets transferred was an Iranian Air Force RC‑130, a reconnaissance and intelligence‑gathering variant of the Lockheed C‑130 Hercules.





The MoFA admitted that aircraft from both Iran and the United States had arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel and security teams, but failed to explain why reconnaissance planes required long‑term parking at a high‑security installation.





By providing sanctuary for Iranian military assets, Islamabad has undermined its claim of impartial mediation. The move suggests Pakistan acted as a strategic shield for Tehran, exposing its territory to the risk of becoming a target in the conflict. This revelation has placed Pakistan in a precarious position, as it attempts to balance ties with both Iran and the United States.





The controversy has provoked strong reactions in Washington. US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, called for a complete reevaluation of Pakistan’s role as mediator. He remarked that he would not be surprised by such duplicity, recalling Islamabad’s earlier statements on Israel that had already raised doubts about its reliability.





Reports indicate that President Trump rejected Iran’s response to his peace overture, which was conveyed through Pakistani channels. CNN revealed that some within the US administration suspect Pakistan of misrepresenting the Iranian position, portraying it more positively than reality, while failing to convey Trump’s displeasure with the state of negotiations.





This has deepened mistrust in Islamabad’s mediation efforts, with officials questioning whether Pakistan is truly advancing Washington’s interests.





The revelations also highlight Pakistan’s delicate balancing act. While presenting itself as a neutral facilitator, Islamabad appears to have tilted towards Tehran, risking its credibility with Washington. The presence of Iranian reconnaissance aircraft on Pakistani soil is particularly damaging, as it suggests active sheltering of military assets rather than mere logistical support.





This development comes at a time when the ceasefire between the US and Iran remains fragile. Pakistan’s actions could complicate future negotiations, as Washington reassesses whether Islamabad can be trusted to mediate fairly.





The exposure of this duplicity has left Pakistan vulnerable to criticism from both sides, undermining its diplomatic standing and raising questions about its long‑term strategic choices.





ANI







