by Nilesh Kunwar

Unlike politicians who Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev maintained would “promise to build a bridge even when there are no rivers,” a man in uniform is looked upon as an upright person-a bit blunt at times, but always truthful. Perhaps that’s why even though it isn’t a principle of war and has practically little to do with warfare, the “don’t make a promise that you can’t keep” maxim is a personal quality that every army tries great pains to instil in its rank and file.





There’s a more practical reason too. People are well aware that while politicians are guided by self-interest, soldiers are motivated by their deep commitment to duty even if it demands self-sacrifice. Hence, while people invariably take promises made by politicians with a pinch of salt, they accept assurances given by the military without any qualms as they are convinced that they would be fulfilled.





It is therefore universally accepted that an army man’s word is his honour. Unfortunately, there are times when the military exploits public vulnerability by making “pie-crust promises” and the Pakistan army is one such example.





New Delhi’s August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave “special status” to J&K struck a lethal blow to Pakistan’s pathetic Kashmir narrative. The turbulence it created in Islamabad and the incoherent diplomatic response is understandable, but by jumping into the fray Rawalpindi once again re-established the fact that as far as Kashmir was concerned, it was the army and not Pakistan’s Foreign Office that called the shots.





Readers would recall the then Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa declaration that "Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end,” and his not-so-discreet “We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations” warning.





This was followed by Director General (DG) of Pakistan army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) declaring that "Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it."





More than six years have since elapsed but the Pakistan army has failed to deliver on its promise of going to “any extent” for protecting its so-called “jugular vein.” On the contrary, by adhering to ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), it’s clear that despite its impressive display of ‘sound and fury’, Rawalpindi has quietly fallen in line and accepted the fact that it can do nothing whatsoever to either influence or undo abrogation of Article 370.





However, just like each and every Pakistan army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir also continues playing to the domestic gallery and this he has done with aplomb, claiming that “What India labels as terrorism is, in fact, a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law.” He has however not only been able to explain as to how terrorism can ever be “legitimate and lawful” but also failed to cite the legal provisions under which terrorism is “recognised by international law.”





If freedom of press existed in Pakistan then someone would have definitely asked the Field Marshal that if the violence in J&K is indeed “a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law,” then why he considers the ongoing freedom struggle by armed groups in Balochistan to be terrorism. He also would have been asked that when Rawalpindi openly says that it can “go to any extent to fulfil our obligations,” what moral right does he have to complain about New Delhi’s alleged (and unproven) support to Baloch Sarmachars (Guerrilla freedom fighters).





Anyone asking Field Marshal Munir uncomfortable questions would be immediately charged with ‘digital terrorism’ and accused of being an agent of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), but muzzling the media is impossible. With the Ministry of Planning and Development recent report that Pakistan’s current water storage holding was just sufficient for about 90 days, people have started taunting the Pakistan army on social media reminding it of the assurance that no water stoppage by India will be permitted under any circumstances.





One of the posts contains the video of DGISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary’s laughable May 2025 remark made after the targeted terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan sponsored terrorists that led to New Delhi holding the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. He had then threatened India by saying “Tum hamara paani band kar doge, hum tumhari saans band kar denge. (If you stop our water, we will stop your breath).”





This video was followed by curt remarks reminding DGISPR that India had stopped our water a year back and querying, “What are you still waiting for?” Some have even criticised DGISPR for showing lack of originality, accusing him of stealing Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed’s “If you stop the water, we will, God willing, stop your breath and then blood shall flow in these rivers”warning.





While the Field Marshal has also issued the equally puerile threat of using 10 missiles to destroy any dams India builds, he’s not yet become a subject of ridicule, probably since his threat would be effective only after India builds a dam on Chenab River. But with New Delhi already having floated international tenders for construction of the 1,856 MW Sawalkote hydroelectric project on Chenab River earlier this year, people could well ask the Field Marshal as to why the army is behaving like a silent spectator while Pakistan is being 'starved' of water?





Leaving rhetoric aside, the fact of the matter is that water scarcity problem in Pakistan will only worsen in the coming days and even though IWT being held in abeyance is not significantly responsible for this shortage, the Pakistan army has made the people believe otherwise.





As such, there’s a distinct possibility that water scarcity could create widespread unrest in Pakistan and the public will definitely demand that Rawalpindi walks the talk on its promise to ensure water availability by choking India, flowing rivers of blood and even using missiles against dams.





New Delhi is in no hurry to review its decision of holding IWT in abeyance and Rawalpindi knows that any use of violence to force it to relent would invite a viscous military response. However, since the Field Marshal has befooled its people by telling them that bringing India to its knees is a child’s play for the Pakistan army, he may be compelled to undertake some military misadventure false flag operation purely to save face.





Should this happen, Pakistan will end up paying a very heavy price-all because of making promises that it can’t keep!