

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to strengthen bilateral relations and address the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The meeting was confirmed by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated that the two leaders would exchange views on the current geopolitical climate.





Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday at Wang Yi’s invitation. According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the visit was part of Tehran’s ongoing diplomatic consultations with global partners, aimed at addressing international developments and regional instability. In a statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi emphasised that the discussions would focus on both bilateral ties and regional stability.





This engagement in Beijing follows Araghchi’s recent three-nation tour covering Pakistan, Oman, and Russia. These visits form part of a broader diplomatic push by Iran to consolidate regional support during the ongoing turmoil in West Asia.





During his stop in St Petersburg, Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to TASS, Putin assured that Moscow would do “everything in its power” to facilitate a rapid peace settlement in the Middle East.





He praised the Iranian people for fighting “courageously and heroically” for their sovereignty. Araghchi, in turn, raised concerns about the “war and aggression” involving the United States and Israel. The meeting highlighted the deepening strategic alignment between Tehran and Moscow, with Russia pledging to support Iran’s interests and assist in restoring peace.





Before his Russian visit, Araghchi travelled to Pakistan, where he reviewed past events and discussed the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the United States could continue. He described the consultations in Islamabad as “very productive,” signalling Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ongoing crisis.





In Muscat, Araghchi shifted focus to maritime security. His discussions in Oman centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies. He stressed the importance of cooperation between Iran and Oman as the two coastal states of the Strait, noting that mutual consultations were necessary given the growing global concerns over safe passage through the waterway.





These diplomatic missions underscore Tehran’s efforts to engage regional and global partners amid intensifying tensions with the United States over control of vital waterways and regional influence.





The Beijing meeting with Wang Yi adds another layer to Iran’s diplomatic outreach, reflecting its attempt to build a coalition of support across Asia and beyond during a period of heightened geopolitical confrontation.





ANI







