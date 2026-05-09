



Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has strongly criticised Pakistan’s role as mediator in the US–Iran conflict, stressing that Israel does not trust Islamabad and relies instead on Washington to safeguard its security interests.





He reaffirmed Israel’s deep counter‑terrorism cooperation with India, highlighted Operation Sindoor as a landmark in bilateral defence ties, and warned that Iran’s continued support for militant groups and its use of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage pose grave risks to regional stability and global trade.





Israel’s Consul General Yaniv Revach made clear that his government is unhappy with Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran.





He emphasised that Israel is not negotiating with Pakistan, and that President Trump and the American administration are leading the talks. Israel, he said, trusts Washington to protect its security interests in this matter.





Revach underscored Israel’s longstanding support for India in counter‑terrorism, recalling assistance during surgical strikes and most notably Operation Sindoor. He pointed to the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, where terrorists separated men from their families and killed them based on religion, as a turning point.





India’s military response through Operation Sindoor was backed by Israel both politically and strategically. He stressed that Israel continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with India in fighting terrorism across borders.





He noted that both India and Israel have suffered cross‑border terrorism since independence, making cooperation in defence, intelligence, cybersecurity, drones, and advanced technology essential. This cooperation, he said, has grown stronger than ever, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.





Turning to the wider regional situation, Revach warned that danger is not yet over. Israel, the US, and regional states do not want war, but Iran’s regime continues to support terrorist organisations and openly threatens Israel’s existence. He argued that the future of stability depends largely on Iran’s actions.





He explained that if Iran reduces aggression and halts support for Shia militias in Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, there could be a chance for stability. However, decades of Iranian financing, training, and provision of advanced technology to these groups remain the core problem.





Revach criticised Iran’s use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of blackmail against the US, Israel, and Gulf states. He stressed that freedom of navigation is vital for global trade and energy supplies, particularly for countries like India that depend heavily on Gulf energy flows. Any attempt to block the Strait threatens the global economy and regional stability.





He insisted that real peace negotiations cannot succeed if one side only makes demands without compromise. For diplomacy to progress, Iran must respect international rules, lower tensions, and stop supporting terror groups. Trust, he said, is built through action, not words.





Revach condemned Iran’s recent attacks on the UAE and Oman, noting that civilian infrastructure such as water facilities, airports, hotels, and finance centres were targeted rather than military sites. He stressed that Iran is not only a threat to Israel and its neighbours but also to Gulf states and global commerce.





Hezbollah, he added, remains the biggest obstacle to peace in Lebanon. Despite dialogue with the Lebanese government, Hezbollah’s role as an armed organisation backed by Iran undermines stability. Gulf states have stopped supporting Lebanon because Hezbollah dominates its government.





Revach highlighted the constant threat faced by Israeli civilians in northern towns, who live under rocket and drone attacks with only seconds to seek shelter. He drew parallels with India’s responsibility to protect its citizens in the north, stressing that both nations must eliminate such threats.





He concluded that while Israel has no conflict with the people of Lebanon, peace and coexistence in the Middle East will only be possible once terror organisations backed by Iran are dismantled.





The Consul General’s remarks came amid reports of US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and civilian areas in southern Iran, with Iranian air defences active over western Tehran.





ANI







