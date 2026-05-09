



The Consulate General of India in Dubai has expressed its condolences following the death of an Indian crew member in what has been described as an unfortunate incident at sea. In its statement, the consulate noted that it is in contact with the ship’s owner and is working to ascertain further details surrounding the tragedy.





The consulate emphasised that it will provide all possible assistance on priority to ensure that the matter is handled with due care and sensitivity. In a message posted on X, the consulate said it was saddened to learn of the incident and conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.





This development comes against the backdrop of recent assurances from Indian authorities that seafarers in the Gulf region remain safe. On 6 May, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of Shipping at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, stated during an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on West Asia that all Indian seafarers were safe between 4 and 6 May, with no incidents reported involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian nationals





He highlighted that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers from the Gulf region, including 23 in the preceding 48 hours, underscoring the government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard maritime workers.





Sharma further explained that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways continues to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.





He expressed satisfaction that port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, despite the volatile situation in West Asia. The Directorate General of Shipping has played a central role in facilitating the repatriation process, ensuring that Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf are brought home safely.





The incident reported by the consulate in Dubai marks a tragic exception to the otherwise stable situation described earlier in the week. While details of the circumstances leading to the crew member’s death are awaited, the consulate’s swift response and assurance of assistance reflect India’s commitment to protecting its citizens working in challenging maritime environments.





The tragedy also underscores the inherent risks faced by seafarers operating in conflict-prone waters, despite the best efforts of authorities to maintain safety and security.





The Indian government has consistently prioritised the welfare of its seafarers, particularly in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have periodically disrupted commercial shipping.





The coordination between ministries, missions, and maritime agencies has been crucial in ensuring that Indian nationals are safeguarded and repatriated when necessary.





The latest incident will likely prompt further scrutiny of safety protocols and reinforce the importance of continued vigilance in the region.





ANI







