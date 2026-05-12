



ISRO is partnering with Protoplanet to expand the Hope Habitat in Ladakh’s Tso Kar valley, transforming it into a cutting-edge analogue station for astronaut training under the Gaganyaan program.





The upgrades will enhance communications, power systems, and behavioural monitoring, making Ladakh a recurring site for India’s human spaceflight preparation.





India’s ambitions for human spaceflight are driving new developments in Ladakh, where the Hope Habitat is being upgraded to support astronaut training missions linked to ISRO’s Gaganyaan program.





The facility, developed by Protoplanet, had earlier hosted an analogue isolation mission in 2025 with ISRO’s support. Following its success, the initiative has evolved into a specialised training exercise involving ISRO engineers and astronauts, focusing on how teams function under stressful and isolated conditions similar to those encountered during long-duration space missions.





Dr Siddharth Pandey, founder of Protoplanet, explained that the collaboration with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre is designed to prepare astronauts for both the physical and psychological challenges of spaceflight.





The Ladakh environment was deliberately chosen because it replicates several spaceflight stressors. Its extreme isolation, low atmospheric pressure, oxygen scarcity, freezing temperatures, and sharp thermal swings create conditions that affect both physical performance and group dynamics.





Researchers are particularly interested in understanding how astronauts collaborate and make decisions in such environments.





Protoplanet recently conducted a simulation mission involving all four designated Gaganyaan astronauts, giving researchers a rare opportunity to observe actual spaceflight crews instead of analogue participants alone. While earlier missions primarily tested the habitat and infrastructure, the recent program focused heavily on behavioural studies and teamwork, providing valuable insights into crew resilience and adaptability.





To support future missions, Protoplanet is upgrading the Hope Habitat with advanced communications systems, improved power infrastructure, and enhanced data monitoring capabilities. The station will also be equipped with surveillance systems, cameras, and wearable biometric devices to study astronauts’ physiological and psychological responses to prolonged isolation.





Psychologists from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru will be stationed at the site during future test missions to observe crew behaviour and mental resilience.





The company plans a major expansion of the Hope Habitat over the next two years. These upgrades will allow more personnel to stay at the station while centralising the collection of scientific and behavioural data.





Some improvements are expected to be completed during the current summer season in Ladakh, with additional work continuing into next year.





Discussions are underway with ISRO to make such analogue missions a recurring component of astronaut training for future human spaceflight missions, ensuring that India’s astronauts are thoroughly prepared for the challenges of Gaganyaan and beyond.





The Hope Habitat thus represents a critical step in India’s journey towards sustained human spaceflight.





By combining infrastructure upgrades with behavioural and physiological studies in Ladakh’s extreme environment, ISRO and Protoplanet are laying the groundwork for long-duration missions and the eventual establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.





Agencies







