



India has moved decisively to shield its energy supply chains amid the escalating West Asia crisis, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasising maritime security, economic stability, and fuel conservation as key pillars of resilience.





The government reassured citizens that reserves are strong, supply chains secure, and no shortages are expected despite global volatility.





India has implemented concrete measures to ensure uninterrupted energy flows as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt global markets. Chairing a high-level meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored that the government is prioritising maritime security and economic stability to offset international turbulence.





He directed officials to take immediate steps to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for reduced fuel consumption, aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves and easing fiscal pressures.





The meeting brought together key ministers including Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.





The IGoM was informed that India remains secure, with no shortage of petroleum products, even as many other nations have resorted to emergency measures to cut domestic consumption. Officials highlighted that India currently holds 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of natural gas, and 45 days of LPG rolling stock, while foreign exchange reserves stand at a comfortable USD 703 billion.





India’s position as the world’s third largest oil refiner and fourth largest exporter of petroleum products, supplying over 150 countries, was emphasised. Domestic demand is being met in full, though the nation continues to bear the heavy cost of persistently high international crude prices.





The defence ministry noted that fuel conservation can ease this burden, aligning with the Prime Minister’s call for prudence in petroleum usage and reduction of wasteful consumption to lower fiscal strain.





Singh directed ministries and states to identify coordinated measures to institutionalise fuel efficiency, enhance public awareness, and promote responsible consumption behaviour. He urged citizens to remain calm and avoid panic, stressing that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent shortages or disruptions in supply chains.





The defence minister reiterated that India’s primary focus during this phase is to ensure uninterrupted energy flows, maintain economic stability, and secure maritime trade routes, which are vital for the nation’s energy lifelines.





He also called for vigilance across all stakeholders to prepare for evolving scenarios, underlining the importance of accelerating India’s energy transition. Singh highlighted the need to expand renewable-based alternatives, diversify energy supplies, and invest in energy efficiency technologies.





He further directed a re-evaluation of strategic reserve requirements to strengthen preparedness against future disruptions, keeping long-term energy security in mind.





The defence minister cautioned that the West Asia crisis should not be viewed in isolation, as global interconnectedness means any international crisis has ripple effects across nations. He stressed the importance of strategic crisis anticipation, early warning systems, scenario planning, and whole-of-government preparedness to safeguard India’s interests.





The government’s approach reflects a balance between immediate resilience and long-term transformation of the energy mix, ensuring that India remains secure and stable despite external shocks.





PTI







