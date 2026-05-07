



Mumbai-based Tecknotrove Systems has emerged as a leading developer of advanced defence simulators, creating highly immersive training environments that replicate real combat conditions while eliminating the risks of live exercises.





Founded in 2002, the company has steadily expanded its portfolio to include simulators for infantry, armoured vehicles, artillery, MANPADS, and battlefield command systems, aligning with India’s push for indigenous defence innovation.





Tecknotrove Systems was established by Shantanu Gupta and Payal Gupta with the vision of transforming traditional defence and industrial training through simulation, virtual reality, and immersive learning technologies.





Over the past two decades, the company has grown from a niche simulator manufacturer into Asia’s largest producer of training simulators and simulation solutions, serving defence, aviation, mining, logistics, automotive, and nuclear sectors. Its expertise lies in analysing client requirements and delivering customised solutions that improve productivity, safety, and operational readiness.





The company’s advanced defence simulators are designed to recreate battlefield conditions with remarkable fidelity. These include infantry combat training simulators, armoured vehicle simulators, mortar and artillery systems, driving simulators, and VR-based mission rehearsal platforms.





Each system integrates simulation hardware, motion platforms, AI-based assessment tools, and digital twin technologies to provide realistic combat environments.





Trainees are exposed to hostile terrains, weather variations, combat stress, and tactical decision-making scenarios, enabling them to build proficiency without the dangers of live-fire exercises.





One of Tecknotrove’s notable innovations is its MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defence Systems) training simulators. These replicate the complexities of missile launch and tracking, allowing personnel to practise detection, targeting, and engagement procedures under pressure.





By simulating aerial threats and missile dynamics, the systems help operators develop decision-making skills while reducing costs and enhancing safety. This capability is particularly relevant as modern militaries place increasing emphasis on advanced air defence systems.





Beyond MANPADS, Tecknotrove’s portfolio includes simulators for small arms firing, combat weapon training, and military vehicle operations. These simulators are engineered to reduce equipment damage, lower operational costs, and enhance safety while preparing teams for diverse operational challenges.





The company also develops simulators for aviation ground operations, mining equipment, industrial safety, and emergency response training, demonstrating its ability to adapt simulation technologies across industries.





Tecknotrove’s defence simulators are closely aligned with India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which emphasises indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





By offering advanced training ecosystems developed domestically, the company supports India’s strategic goal of reducing dependence on foreign systems while enhancing the preparedness of its armed forces. Its solutions are aimed at enabling “mission-ready performance in a safe, controlled and highly immersive environment.”





The simulators also provide significant logistical and financial advantages. Traditional military training exercises often involve high operational expenses, complex logistics, and safety risks.





Tecknotrove’s digital ecosystems allow scenarios to be repeated, modified, and scaled without these constraints, making them cost-effective and adaptable to evolving threats.





This flexibility ensures that personnel can rehearse missions and refine tactics in a controlled environment before deployment.





By combining innovation, indigenous development, and cross-industry expertise, Tecknotrove Systems has positioned itself as a global leader in simulation-based training. Its advanced defence simulators not only strengthen India’s military preparedness but also contribute to the broader ecosystem of industrial and safety training worldwide.





Agencies







