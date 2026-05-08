



Nepal has once again reiterated its claim over the Lipulekh region, calling for the resolution of the territorial issue through diplomatic channels with India.





The renewed assertion comes in the wake of the recent opening of the route to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass, which is scheduled to operate from June to August 2026 under the organisation of the Indian Government.





At a press conference in Kathmandu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri emphasised that Nepal’s claims are rooted in historical evidence and the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli.





He stated that the treaty clearly demarcates territories east of the Mahakali River, including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, as Nepali land, and reaffirmed that Nepal has communicated its position to both India and China through diplomatic notes.





Chhetri further explained that Nepal had previously raised objections with India regarding road construction, trade, and pilgrimage activities in the disputed area, urging that such actions not be undertaken unilaterally.





He added that China has also been formally informed of Nepal’s stance that Lipulekh is part of its territory. Stressing the importance of cordial relations, he noted that Nepal remains committed to resolving border disputes through dialogue, treaties, maps, and historical evidence.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the Lipulekh Pass, along with Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, lies within its territory and that concerns have consistently been raised with India over unilateral activities in the region.





India, however, responded by stating that the route to Mansarovar is a long-standing issue. Nepal had announced that it sent diplomatic notes to both India and China objecting to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs rejected Nepal’s claims, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserting that trade through the route has existed for decades, though it was disrupted in recent years due to COVID-19 and other developments. He described Nepal’s territorial claims as “untenable” and “neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence.”





The dispute has deep roots, with Nepal amending its constitution in 2020 to incorporate a new political and administrative map that included Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh. The revised map, released on 20 May 2020, added 335 square kilometres to Nepal’s territory and included villages such as Gunji, Nabhi, and Kuri, which had been omitted in earlier maps.





Nepal’s Department of Survey claimed the map was prepared using accurate scales, projections, and coordinate systems, and cited historical documents such as maps from the Treaty of Sugauli, records from London, land revenue receipts, and orders issued by Prime Minister Chandra Shumsher as evidence supporting Nepal’s claim.





Tensions between India and Nepal escalated in May 2020 after Nepal issued its revised map and objected to India’s inauguration of a road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh. Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India, strongly objecting to what it described as a unilateral move.





Nepal has consistently maintained that, under the Treaty of Sugauli, all territories east of the Kali (Mahakali) River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh, belong to Nepal. India’s Defence Ministry, however, stated that the Border Road Organisation in Uttarakhand had connected the Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh Pass to provide connectivity to border villages and security forces.





The Lipulekh issue has also involved China. In 2015, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China, then Premier Li Keqiang agreed to expand trade via Lipulekh, a decision that triggered strong protests in Nepal as the agreement was reached without its consultation.





Nepal formally objected at the time, sending diplomatic notes to both India and China. More recently, India and China agreed to reopen border trade through Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La Passes, as part of efforts to improve strained relations following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs objected to this agreement, asserting its claim over Lipulekh. In 2023, China further complicated the dispute by releasing a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as part of India.





Nepal continues to insist that its claims are based on historical treaties, maps, and evidence, and remains committed to resolving the dispute through diplomatic dialogue. India, on the other hand, maintains that





Nepal’s claims are unjustified and reiterates that trade and pilgrimage routes through Lipulekh have existed for decades.





The issue remains a sensitive point in India-Nepal relations, with both sides holding firm to their positions while expressing willingness to engage in dialogue.





ANI







