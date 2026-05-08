



Nine operatives linked to Pakistan’s ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti module have been arrested across multiple states, with investigations revealing detailed plans to attack a historic temple in Delhi, a military camp in Haryana, and police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, alongside a grenade strike at a busy Dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway.





The Delhi Police Special Cell’s ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’ uncovered reconnaissance, weapons recovery, and cross-border coordination through social media handlers.





The investigation has revealed that a historic temple in Delhi was among the primary targets of the ISI-linked module. Security personnel deployed at the temple were under surveillance, and one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the site, sending photographs to handlers based in Pakistan.





The plan allegedly included opening fire at police and paramilitary forces stationed at the temple, thereby creating panic and disruption. In addition to the temple, the accused were also planning to attack police personnel at two other locations in Delhi, highlighting the breadth of the conspiracy.





Another major target was a popular Dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, a location frequented daily by thousands of people. The attackers allegedly intended to use hand grenades to inflict mass casualties and cause widespread damage at the eatery.





This choice of target underscores the intent to strike at crowded civilian spaces to maximise impact. The module also planned attacks on police personnel at certain police stations in Uttar Pradesh, further expanding the geographical scope of their operations.





A military camp in Hisar, Haryana, was also under surveillance. Videos of the camp were reportedly sent to handlers in Pakistan, indicating that the module was tasked with monitoring sensitive defence installations. This revelation points to a clear attempt to compromise India’s internal security by targeting both religious and military sites.





The arrests of nine operatives came during the Delhi Police Special Cell’s ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’, which spanned multiple states. Weapons were recovered from the accused, and interrogation revealed the extent of the planned attacks.





Earlier in April, two men, Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), both residents of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, had already been arrested for working at the behest of Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster and ISI proxy.





Their arrests had foiled planned grenade attacks and targeted killings in Delhi-NCR, exposing Bhatti’s larger conspiracy to recruit young operatives through social media and deploy them for violent acts.





The broader operation has also uncovered digital evidence, including incriminating videos and communications with handlers across the border. Security agencies are now examining these devices to trace funding routes, communication patterns, and the wider network behind the module.





The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has separately arrested suspects linked to Pakistan-based networks, further confirming the spread of ISI-backed operatives across states. Raids under ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’ have yielded large caches of pistols, cartridges, knives, narcotics, and cash, pointing to the scale of the criminal infrastructure supporting these plots.





The revelations highlight the persistent threat posed by Pakistan’s ISI in orchestrating attacks through proxies like Shahzad Bhatti. By targeting religious sites, crowded civilian spaces, police establishments, and military camps, the module sought to destabilise internal security and create widespread fear.





The swift action by the Delhi Police Special Cell and allied agencies has prevented potentially devastating attacks, but investigations continue to identify sleeper cells and additional operatives linked to the network.





PTI











