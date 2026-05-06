



US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what the White House described as a “historic and decisive election victory” in West Bengal. White House spokesman Kush Desai told IANS that the President had expressed admiration for Modi during a recent phone call, remarking that India was fortunate to have him as its leader.





This latest congratulatory message underscores Washington’s recognition of the BJP’s breakthrough win in a state long considered one of the toughest political frontiers for the party.





The BJP’s victory marks the first time Modi’s party has taken control of West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year dominance under the Trinamool Congress. The outcome represents a major political gain for Modi, strengthening his position midway through his third term.





Addressing supporters in New Delhi, Modi declared that a new chapter had been added to Bengal’s destiny, emphasising that people’s power had prevailed and that the BJP’s politics of good governance had triumphed. He bowed to the people of West Bengal in gratitude.





International media outlets have described the result as a landmark shift. The BBC noted that Modi had conquered one of his toughest political frontiers, while The Washington Post highlighted the significance of ending Banerjee’s long hold on power.





Analysts have pointed to both anti-incumbency sentiment and the BJP’s more effective campaign strategy as key factors. Rahul Verma of the Centre for Policy Research described the outcome as the culmination of a seven-year project by the party leadership. He added that the BJP’s strong organisational presence in West Bengal and Modi’s charisma were crucial, alongside the consolidation of the Hindu vote.





The New York Times observed that West Bengal has historically been a bastion of regional and left-leaning politics, making the BJP’s breakthrough a profound shift in India’s political landscape. The victory not only reshapes the state’s political dynamics but also bolsters Modi’s national standing, reinforcing his image as a leader capable of expanding the BJP’s reach into previously resistant territories.





The development carries wider implications for India’s political trajectory, signalling the BJP’s ability to penetrate regions traditionally dominated by opposition forces. It also reflects the party’s sustained investment in grassroots organisation and long-term strategy.





For Modi, the win consolidates his authority and provides momentum for the remainder of his third term, while for Trump, the congratulatory message highlights the continuing warmth in US-India relations.





IANS







