



India's Defence Ministry released a special video at 1:05 a.m., commemorating the precise moment of its strikes on terror targets in Pakistan last year—launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.





The Indian Army and Air Force have marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor with powerful videos and images, reaffirming India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces’ bravery, precision, and synergy, while the military showcased visuals of strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





A year after the launch of Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, the Indian Army released fresh videos highlighting the military action against terror infrastructure across the border. The Army’s message was unequivocal: India will “track, identify and punish every terrorist and their backers.” The Indian Air Force echoed this sentiment with its own video, declaring “India forgives nothing,” underscoring the nation’s resolve to deliver justice for victims of terrorism.





The operation was India’s decisive response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025, in which twenty-six innocent people were killed in the Baisaran Valley. Tourists were singled out and shot after being asked about their religion, with attackers killing men in front of their families.





To honour the victims and deliver justice, India named its counter-terror mission Operation Sindoor, symbolising both sacrifice and retribution.





The strikes were carried out with unprecedented synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Precision missile and aerial strikes targeted nine terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, including bases in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber.





These locations had long served as command centres for cross-border terrorism. The operation eliminated over one hundred terrorists and dismantled critical infrastructure, sending a clear message that nuclear blackmail would no longer deter India’s response.





The anniversary videos released by the armed forces showed visuals of military planning, troop mobilisation, and precision strikes. Satellite images of destroyed terror camps were also shared, reinforcing the scale and effectiveness of the operation.





The Army described the mission as “planned, trained and executed,” while the Air Force emphasised the seamless coordination across services. The footage included scenes of debris, fireballs, and destroyed radar systems, illustrating the devastating impact of India’s cruise missiles, drones, and precision glide bombs.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, hailed the armed forces for their courage and restraint. He described Pakistan as the “terror epicentre” and warned that India had voluntarily stopped Operation Sindoor but remained ready for a long war if provoked.





Singh emphasised that the operation was a symbol of national resolve, showcasing unmatched precision and synergy, and reinforcing India’s march towards Atmanirbharta in defence production.





The anniversary was also marked by heightened security in Jammu, with authorities on alert to prevent any retaliatory attempts. Across defence establishments, tributes were paid to the sacrifices of military personnel, and school students painted posters depicting Operation Sindoor, reflecting the operation’s resonance in public memory.





Operation Sindoor is now regarded as one of India’s most significant military missions in decades, redefining its counter-terror doctrine.





It demonstrated India’s willingness to act decisively, its ability to integrate tri-service capabilities, and its determination to dismantle terror infrastructure despite the risks of escalation.





The anniversary reaffirmed that India forgets nothing and forgives nothing, ensuring that justice for Pahalgam victims remains eternal in memory and action.





Agencies







