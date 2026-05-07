

China’s unveiling of the J-35AE stealth fighter for export, with Pakistan poised to acquire up to 40 jets, represents a major strategic shift in South Asia. For India, this development creates a potential “stealth gap” as its indigenous stealth program remains years away, forcing reliance on air defence systems like the S-400 to counter low-observable threats.

China has introduced the J-35AE, an export-ready fifth-generation stealth fighter, signalling its ambition to rival the American F-35 Lightning II in global defence markets.

The aircraft, developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, is the second fifth-generation platform after the J-20, but unlike the J-20, it has been designed with foreign buyers in mind.





The J-35AE mirrors the domestic J-35A, offering stealth shaping, internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, and an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar capable of tracking multiple targets simultaneously.





It can reach speeds of Mach 1.8 and deploy long-range PL-15 missiles from its internal bays, while also carrying payloads on external hardpoints. A modern electro-optical targeting system enhances detection and engagement while maintaining low observability.





China has positioned the J-35AE as a more affordable alternative to the F-35, with costs estimated between $35 million and $80 million per unit. Reports suggest Pakistan is the most likely launch customer, with indications of pilot training already underway in China.





Islamabad has reportedly signalled intent to procure up to 40 aircraft, though Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has attempted to downplay the reports as media speculation. Nonetheless, the trajectory points to Pakistan’s acquisition, potentially alongside systems such as the KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft, forming an integrated combat network.





For Pakistan, the induction of the J-35AE would mark a leap in capability, modernising its fleet beyond aging F-16s and Mirages. The stealth fighter would provide low radar visibility, long-range engagement, and network-centric warfare capabilities.





However, challenges remain: operating fifth-generation aircraft is costly and technically demanding, and Pakistan’s financial constraints may force retirement of older platforms. There are also concerns about operational dependency on China, including possible monitoring mechanisms tied to the aircraft.





Strategically, the deployment of J-35AE fighters in Pakistan has profound implications for India. India currently lacks a fifth-generation stealth fighter, relying instead on advanced fourth-generation and 4.5-generation platforms such as the Rafale and Su-30MKI.





While these aircraft are formidable, they lack full stealth features, creating a vulnerability against Pakistan’s potential stealth fleet. India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme is still in development and unlikely to be operational until the next decade, leaving a window during which both China and Pakistan could operate stealth platforms.





Analysts warn this creates a “two-front” challenge, with Pakistan able to leverage stealth for “first-look, first-shot” engagements against high-value Indian assets such as airborne warning systems and refuelling aircraft.





China’s decision to fast-track deliveries of the J-35AE to Pakistan, reportedly moving timelines forward to mid-2026, underscores Beijing’s determination to strengthen Islamabad’s deterrence posture. The package may include not only fighters but also KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft and HQ-19 missile-defence systems, creating South Asia’s first integrated fifth-generation combat ecosystem.





This represents the most consequential change in regional airpower since India inducted the Rafale, and marks the first export of a Chinese fifth-generation fighter, breaking the Western monopoly on stealth aircraft sales.





For India, the development highlights the urgency of accelerating modernisation efforts. Reliance on systems such as the S-400 air defence network will be critical to detect and track stealth targets, but long-term solutions lie in expediting indigenous stealth programmes and considering interim acquisitions.





The deepening China-Pakistan defence partnership, now extending into stealth technology, could significantly alter the strategic balance in South Asia, forcing India to recalibrate its airpower doctrine and procurement priorities.





Agencies







