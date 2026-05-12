Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator in the US–Iran conflict has been thrown into doubt after reports suggested that Iranian military aircraft were quietly allowed to park at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base near Rawalpindi, possibly shielding them from American airstrikes.





The allegations, strongly denied by Islamabad, have prompted US Senator Lindsey Graham to call for a reassessment of Pakistan’s role in the peace process.





According to CBS News, citing unnamed US officials, Iran moved multiple aircraft to Pakistan shortly after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in early April.





Among these was reportedly an Iranian Air Force RC‑130, a reconnaissance and intelligence‑gathering variant of the Lockheed C‑130 Hercules.





The aircraft movements were interpreted as part of Tehran’s effort to protect its remaining military and aviation assets during the ongoing Gulf conflict. Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, a strategically important facility near Rawalpindi, was identified as the key site where these aircraft were stationed.





The same report noted that Iran also dispatched civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan, operated by carriers such as Mahan Air. An Afghan civil aviation officer confirmed that one such aircraft landed in Kabul shortly before the war began and remained parked after Iranian airspace was closed.





However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid categorically denied the presence of any Iranian aircraft in Afghanistan, insisting that Iran had no need to take such measures.





Afghan officials later claimed that the Mahan Air plane was moved to Herat airport near the Iranian border after Pakistani air raids on Kabul in March, though this remains disputed.





A senior Pakistani official rejected the allegations outright, stressing that Nur Khan Air Base is located in a densely populated area where the presence of large aircraft could not be concealed.





Pakistani authorities insisted that the reports were misleading and exaggerated, arguing that aircraft from both Iran and the United States had arrived in Pakistan during the ceasefire period to transport delegations, security personnel, and support staff for the Islamabad peace talks.





Officials maintained that some Iranian aircraft remained parked for logistical reasons linked to anticipated follow‑up negotiations, not to shield military assets from attack.





Despite these denials, the allegations have stirred political controversy in Washington. Senator Lindsey Graham stated that if the reports were accurate, they would necessitate a complete reevaluation of Pakistan’s role as mediator.





He added that given prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, he would not be surprised if the claims were true. His remarks reflect growing scepticism in the US about Islamabad’s neutrality, with critics suggesting Pakistan may be playing a “double game” by balancing ties with Washington while avoiding alienating Tehran and Beijing.





Meanwhile, Iranian officials have sought to shift the focus of negotiations away from nuclear issues. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told lawmakers that uranium enrichment and nuclear technology were not on the agenda of talks with the US.





He insisted that discussions should concentrate solely on ending the war. Committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei reiterated that enrichment was non‑negotiable. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described Tehran’s proposal for ending the war as reasonable, but President Trump dismissed it as “a piece of garbage,” declaring that Iran was “on life support” and that the ceasefire itself was fragile.





The controversy over aircraft parking underscores the deep mistrust surrounding Pakistan’s mediation role. While Islamabad continues to present itself as a stabilising intermediary, the perception that it may have covertly assisted Iran risks undermining its credibility with Washington.





At the same time, Iran’s refusal to discuss nuclear issues and Trump’s outright rejection of Tehran’s proposals suggest that prospects for a durable peace remain remote. The episode highlights the complex interplay of diplomacy, military manoeuvres, and strategic positioning in a conflict that continues to destabilise the wider region.





ANI







