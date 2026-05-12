



India has intensified efforts to secure energy supplies from multiple countries amid the West Asia crisis, while ensuring the safety of its seafarers and maintaining stable domestic fuel availability.



The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India is not dependent on a single source, and maritime operations through the Strait of Hormuz remain safe and tax-free for Indian vessels.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during an inter-ministerial briefing that the government is actively engaging with several nations to guarantee uninterrupted energy supplies.





He emphasised that India is not reliant on a single source of energy and reiterated the country’s consistent position of advocating peace, diplomacy, and dialogue in the Gulf region. Jaiswal also clarified that reports of evacuating Indian nationals from Fujairah port in the UAE were baseless, stressing that there are no plans to evacuate Indians from the UAE.





He further noted that the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi will see participation from all member and partner countries, with details of attending leaders to be shared later.





India, as BRICS chair, continues to push for dialogue and stability in the Gulf, while balancing its ties with Iran and Gulf partners. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to attend, with energy security and regional stability high on the agenda.





Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed that Indian-flagged vessels have paid no taxes while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. He reported that nearly ten Indian-flagged vessels and one foreign-flagged vessel carrying Indian cargo had safely reached India in recent days.





Around thirteen Indian-flagged ships remain in the Gulf, with authorities monitoring crew welfare daily. Sharma assured that all Indian seafarers are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged merchant vessels or Indian crew aboard foreign-flagged ships in the past three days.





Control rooms have been actively coordinating with missions abroad, handling thousands of calls and emails, and facilitating the safe return of over 3,000 seafarers from Gulf locations.





The government has also taken wider measures to stabilise domestic fuel supplies. Over 1.26 crore LPG cylinders were delivered in the past three days, exceeding bookings, while retail fuel outlets continue to operate normally with adequate stocks.





Excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced by ₹10 per litre to cushion consumers, and citizens have been urged to avoid panic buying and adopt energy conservation measures. The transition towards piped natural gas (PNG) has accelerated, with lakhs of new connections activated and incentives extended to ease LPG demand.





India currently holds 60 days of crude oil reserves, 60 days of natural gas, and 45 days of LPG rolling stock, ensuring resilience against prolonged disruptions.





Iran, meanwhile, has demanded an end to the US pressure campaign, calling for the lifting of blockades, cessation of maritime piracy, and release of frozen assets. Tehran has also insisted on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability measures, framing these as legitimate demands for peace.





India’s proactive engagement with multiple energy suppliers, combined with strong reserves and diversification strategies, reflects its determination to safeguard national energy security amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The government’s coordinated approach underscores its readiness to manage both external disruptions and domestic stability, while continuing to advocate diplomacy and dialogue as the path forward.





ANI







