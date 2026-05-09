



China’s decision to supply Pakistan with fifth‑generation Shenyang J‑35 stealth fighters represents a watershed moment in South Asian airpower, reported China based media portal SCMP.





The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has confirmed an initial collaborative agreement for the acquisition of the aircraft, though details of the scope remain undisclosed.





This follows a year after Pakistan, with Chinese support, repelled a major Indian air assault, highlighting the depth of Beijing’s military backing. The J‑35 deal, coupled with further acquisitions of Chengdu J‑10C fighters and upgrades to the JF‑17 fleet, signals Islamabad’s determination to modernise its air force and secure a technological edge.





Speculation is mounting that Pakistan could receive its first batch of J‑35s by the end of 2026, after Chinese state television showcased the export variant in early May. Analysts argue that the induction of stealth warplanes will alter the balance of power with India, which maintains a larger fleet of 4.5‑generation fighters such as the Rafale and Su‑30MKI but has yet to acquire fifth‑generation aircraft.





The J‑35s would not only strengthen Pakistan’s deterrence posture against India but also enhance its ability to project power into the Persian Gulf, as demonstrated by the recent deployment of JF‑17s to Saudi Arabia under a defence pact signed last year.





At a press conference, Air Vice‑Marshal Tariq Ghazi emphasised that foundations had been laid for advanced capabilities, including long‑range precision weapons (LRPW), next‑generation platforms, additional J‑10Cs, and upgraded JF‑17s.





Pakistan has already tested several indigenous systems: the Fatah‑4 ground‑launched cruise missile with a 750km range, an enhanced Fatah‑2 multiple‑launch rocket system with 400km reach, and the Babur‑3 submarine‑launched cruise missile with a 120km range.





These weapons will complement the eight Chinese Type‑039B Yuan‑class submarines being acquired, four of which will be built in Karachi under a transfer‑of‑technology arrangement. The first of these Hangor‑class submarines was commissioned on 30 April.





Ghazi also hinted at Pakistan’s interest in hypersonic boost‑glide vehicles and collaborations to strengthen its domestic defence industry, using the JF‑17 upgrades as a stepping stone towards fifth‑generation capabilities.





Pakistan’s participation in Turkey’s Kaan fighter project further underscores its ambition to diversify partnerships while deepening reliance on China. Beijing has reportedly offered Islamabad a package including 40 J‑35s, KJ‑500 airborne early‑warning aircraft, and HQ‑19 surface‑to‑air missile systems, which would create South Asia’s first integrated fifth‑generation combat ecosystem.





Experts warn that the technology transfer will intensify the regional arms race. Professor Amalendu Misra of Lancaster University noted that the deal would massively strengthen the China‑Pakistan partnership but cause deep concern in India.





New Delhi has chosen to pursue indigenous development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) rather than procure foreign stealth fighters, while simultaneously expanding its fleet of Rafales.





India’s focus remains on countering China as its primary adversary, but Pakistan’s acquisition of stealth jets forces the Indian Air Force (IAF) to recalibrate its doctrine. Retired squadron leader Vijainder Thakur observed that even two or three squadrons of J‑35s could significantly dent India’s numerical advantage, compelling the IAF to commit more Su‑30MKIs to air defence roles.





Stealth aircraft are designed to evade ground‑based radars, meaning India would have to rely heavily on airborne radars and early‑warning systems to detect them. Muhammad Faisal, a South Asia security researcher, highlighted that China’s earlier decision to supply J‑10Cs was a direct response to India’s Rafale induction, and the J‑35 deal reflects Beijing’s strategic intent to maintain parity for Pakistan.





Analysts suggest that India may be forced to consider interim acquisitions such as Russian Su‑57s to bridge the stealth gap, though its long‑term strategy remains focused on indigenous autonomy.





Pakistan, however, faces challenges in balancing its reliance on China with its evolving relationship with the United States. Misra cautioned that over‑dependence on Beijing could provoke Washington’s displeasure, even as the US approved an upgrade contract to extend the operational life of Pakistan’s ageing F‑16s until 2040.





The timing of this approval, coinciding with the rollout of the J‑35 export variant, underscores the complex interplay of alliances shaping Islamabad’s defence trajectory.





The induction of J‑35 stealth fighters would make the PAF a far more dangerous adversary, eroding India’s conventional advantage and reshaping the strategic balance in South Asia.





With China’s backing, Pakistan is poised to leapfrog into fifth‑generation technology, while India races to accelerate its indigenous programmes. The unfolding dynamic sets the stage for a new era of competition, where stealth and precision strike capabilities will define the future of airpower in the region.





SCMP







