



EndureAir Systems has unveiled a new long-range kamikaze drone, marking another step in India’s expanding unmanned strike capabilities. In March 2026, the company signed a cooperation agreement with Ananth Technologies to jointly develop indigenous loitering munitions under the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category.





This partnership reflects India’s determination to strengthen its domestic defence ecosystem and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, while simultaneously pushing forward the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.





The newly revealed drone is expected to fit seamlessly into India’s broader push toward deep-strike unmanned warfare, swarm-based offensive operations, AI-enabled autonomous targeting, and cost-effective alternatives to expensive cruise missiles.





These priorities mirror global trends in drone warfare, where nations are increasingly turning to unmanned systems to achieve strategic reach at lower costs, while complicating adversary defence planning.





Although detailed specifications have not yet been formally disclosed, possible characteristics of the platform suggest a range extending to hundreds of kilometres, enabling strikes well beyond the tactical battlefield.





Its intended roles include anti-radar missions to suppress enemy air defences, anti-vehicle attacks against armoured formations, strikes on logistics nodes, and battlefield interdiction to disrupt adversary supply chains. Such versatility would allow the drone to operate across multiple mission profiles, enhancing operational flexibility for commanders.





Guidance is likely to be based on GPS/INS navigation, with electro-optical and infrared terminal guidance systems ensuring precision in the final attack phase. This dual-layered guidance architecture would allow the drone to function effectively even in contested environments, where electronic warfare and jamming are prevalent.





Launch methods are expected to include catapult or rail-based systems, ensuring rapid deployment from mobile platforms without the need for complex infrastructure. The warhead is anticipated to be a high explosive fragmentation type, optimised for maximum lethality against both soft and hardened targets.





The unveiling of this drone underscores India’s growing emphasis on swarm tactics, where multiple drones can be deployed simultaneously to overwhelm enemy defences. Integration of AI-enabled autonomous targeting further enhances its potential, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to battlefield conditions and select targets with minimal human intervention.





This reflects lessons drawn from recent conflicts, where swarms of inexpensive drones have forced adversaries to expend costly interceptors, thereby altering the economics of warfare.





By positioning this drone as a cheaper alternative to cruise missiles, India is seeking to expand its strike options without incurring prohibitive costs. Cruise missiles, while highly effective, are expensive and limited in number. A long-range Kamikaze drone offers a more affordable solution for sustained operations, enabling India to hold adversary infrastructure and rear-echelon assets at risk over extended campaigns.





The cooperation between EndureAir Systems and Ananth Technologies highlights the importance of industrial partnerships in accelerating indigenous defence development.





Ananth Technologies, with its established expertise in aerospace and defence systems, brings complementary capabilities to the collaboration, ensuring that the new drone benefits from advanced engineering, manufacturing, and integration processes.





Together, the two companies are contributing to India’s evolving ecosystem of unmanned combat systems, which now spans tactical loitering munitions, swarm drones, and strategic deep-strike platforms.





This development also aligns with India’s broader military modernisation efforts, where unmanned systems are being inducted across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. From tactical ISR drones to long-range strike UAVs, the armed forces are building a layered capability that enhances deterrence, resilience, and adaptability in future conflicts.





The unveiling of EndureAir’s long-range kamikaze drone is therefore not just a technological milestone, but a strategic signal of India’s intent to reshape its warfighting doctrine through indigenous innovation.





Agencies







