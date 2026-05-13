



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a four‑day visit to Vietnam and South Korea from 18 to 21 May 2026, with the agenda dominated by a possible $700 million BrahMos missile deal with Hanoi and advanced defence technology collaboration under the KIND‑X initiative with Seoul.





The trip underscores India’s intent to consolidate its role as a key security partner in the Indo‑Pacific while expanding industrial cooperation with two pivotal regional allies.





Rajnath Singh’s visit begins in Vietnam on 18 May, where discussions are expected to centre on the proposed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile package valued at approximately ₹5,800 crore. This deal, if concluded, would include shore‑based missile batteries, training programmes, logistics support, and an initial batch of missiles.





Vietnam would thereby become the third Southeast Asian nation after the Philippines and Indonesia to induct the BrahMos system, enhancing its coastal defence posture against growing Chinese naval activity in the South China Sea.





The negotiations gained momentum during President To Lam’s recent visit to India, which marked the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Singh is also likely to explore India’s offer of assistance for the maintenance, repair, and modernisation of Vietnamese military platforms such as Sukhoi Su‑30 fighter aircraft and Kilo‑class submarines, thereby deepening operational cooperation.





The BrahMos system, jointly developed by India and Russia, is renowned for its supersonic speed of Mach 2.8, sea‑skimming trajectory, and extended range variants, making it a formidable anti‑ship weapon.





For Vietnam, acquiring this capability would significantly strengthen deterrence architecture and bolster maritime security. For India, the deal would represent a major success for its “Make in India” defence export initiative, consolidating BrahMos Aerospace’s record revenues of $548 million in 2025–26 and reinforcing India’s growing role as a defence exporter.





Singh’s engagements in Vietnam will also build upon recent bilateral meetings with Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, where both sides reaffirmed defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





These discussions highlighted joint research, co‑production of defence technologies, expanded naval and air force port calls, and enhanced maritime cooperation, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability under India’s MAHASAGAR vision.





On 20 May, Singh will travel to South Korea, where talks will focus on the Korea‑India Defence Accelerator (KIND‑X) initiative. Launched during the India–South Korea Summit in April 2026, KIND‑X aims to connect defence businesses, start‑ups, incubators, investors, and universities from both countries to collaborate on next‑generation military technologies.





This initiative builds upon existing cooperation such as the co‑manufacture of the K9 Vajra artillery gun and seeks to extend the model to futuristic platforms including air defence systems, autonomous vehicles, and advanced electronics.





The collaboration reflects the deepening Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea, which has already expanded into shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.





Singh’s meetings with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and senior defence officials will reinforce the shared vision of co‑development, technology transfer, and joint design of advanced military systems.





The KIND‑X framework is expected to accelerate innovation, foster industrial synergies, and position both nations as leaders in defence technology in the Indo‑Pacific.





This visit thus carries dual significance: consolidating India’s defence export profile through the BrahMos deal with Vietnam and advancing industrial collaboration with South Korea through KIND‑X.





Together, these engagements underscore India’s strategic intent to strengthen partnerships across the Indo‑Pacific, enhance deterrence capabilities of its allies, and expand its footprint in global defence markets.





Agencies







