



Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for 14–15 May under India’s chairmanship.





The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed his attendance, describing BRICS as a genuine voice of the global majority. In a post on X, the ministry highlighted that the grouping has firmly established itself as a platform representing the interests of emerging economies and the Global South.





Lavrov himself underscored the depth of Russia-India relations, remarking that no single word could capture their essence and stressing that divergence between the two nations was unthinkable. He invoked the phrase “Hindi Rusi Bhai Bhai,” noting that it had become part of the shared cultural fabric.





Lavrov is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on 13 May, covering priority areas of India-Russia cooperation. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the discussions will focus on reviewing the progress made in implementing agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India in December 2025.





Preparations for upcoming leaders’ talks in Russia will also be on the agenda, alongside the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. These talks are expected to reinforce the strategic partnership and ensure continuity in bilateral engagements across multiple domains.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also scheduled to arrive in India to take part in the high-level engagement, signalling the importance of the BRICS platform for regional diplomacy.





His participation reflects Tehran’s intent to play a constructive role within the grouping, particularly amid the ongoing turbulence in West Asia. The presence of both Russian and Iranian foreign ministers in New Delhi underscores the city’s growing significance as a hub for international diplomacy.





India’s capital is poised to become a focal point of global relations during the two-day meeting, which serves as a cornerstone of India’s 2026 chairship of BRICS. This year’s presidency highlights India’s leadership within the newly enlarged alliance, which now comprises eleven countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.





The bloc functions as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for the Global South, facilitating cooperation across diverse areas including governance, trade, and cultural exchange.





India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on 1 January 2026, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential grouping, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





The current chairship reflects India’s growing role in shaping multilateral dialogue and advancing the interests of emerging economies. The New Delhi meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for the 18th BRICS Summit later this year, reinforcing the bloc’s position as a key voice in global governance.





ANI







