



Squadron Leader Saanya has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to earn the coveted Category A Qualified Flying Instructor qualification.





This distinction represents the highest level of instructional capability within the IAF, signifying her mastery in training and mentoring pilots to the most exacting standards.





The announcement was made by the Indian Air Force on Monday, underscoring the historic nature of her achievement and its inspirational value for future generations of aviators across the nation.





In a post on X, the IAF highlighted the significance of the accomplishment, describing it as a proud milestone for the service and a symbol of dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. The message was accompanied by photographs of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, felicitating Squadron Leader Saanya for her achievement.





The IAF’s statement, “Excellence takes flight,” captured the spirit of her success, which not only breaks barriers but also sets a precedent for women officers aspiring to reach the highest levels of professional qualification in military aviation.





The Cat-A QFI qualification is reserved for instructors who demonstrate exceptional skill, instructional acumen, and operational experience. It allows them to train pilots across a wide spectrum of flying disciplines, ensuring that the next generation of IAF aviators benefits from the highest standards of mentorship.





For Squadron Leader Saanya, this achievement places her among an elite cadre of instructors whose expertise directly contributes to the operational readiness and combat effectiveness of the Air Force.





Her success also reflects the growing role of women in the Indian Air Force, which has steadily expanded opportunities for female officers in combat and instructional roles. The milestone resonates with the broader narrative of gender inclusivity in the armed forces, reinforcing the message that excellence and merit remain the defining criteria for advancement. By earning this qualification, she has not only set a benchmark for her peers but also inspired countless young women who aspire to careers in aviation and defence.





The achievement comes at a time when the IAF is modernising its training infrastructure and operational doctrines to meet the demands of contemporary warfare. Instructors of CAT-A calibre are central to this transformation, as they ensure that pilots are trained to operate advanced platforms such as the Su-30MKI, Rafale, and future indigenous aircraft like the AMCA.





Squadron Leader Saanya’s qualification therefore contributes directly to the Air Force’s long-term vision of maintaining air superiority and operational excellence.





Her recognition by the Chief of Air Staff underscores the institutional importance of the milestone. It is not merely a personal triumph but a collective achievement for the service, symbolising the professionalism, resilience, and evolving ethos of the Indian Air Force. The felicitation ceremony also served as a reminder of the IAF’s commitment to nurturing talent and celebrating excellence across its ranks.





PTI







