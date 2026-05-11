



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, popularly known as C Joseph Vijay, following his swearing-in as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.





In his message, Dissanayake emphasised the deep historical and cultural bonds that connect Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, describing them as ties rooted in history, culture, enterprise and enduring people-to-people relations across generations.





He noted that these links have stood the test of time and continue to shape the relationship between the island nation and the southern Indian state.





The Sri Lankan President also highlighted the growing economic potential that could arise from closer regional cooperation. He remarked that the future holds immense promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build stronger ties and deepen their partnership.





Expressing optimism, Dissanayake stated that he looked forward to working closely with the new Tamil Nadu leadership within the broader framework of India-Sri Lanka relations, aiming for greater prosperity and progress. He added that the people of Sri Lanka join him in wishing Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu every success in the new chapter of governance.





Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as Chief Minister on Sunday after securing a historic mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The oath was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.





The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay’s parents, actress Trisha Krishna and several dignitaries, marking the occasion with grandeur and celebration.





Alongside Vijay, nine other TVK leaders—N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana—were sworn in as ministers in his maiden cabinet.





Ahead of the swearing-in, Vijay personally welcomed Governor Arlekar to the venue and introduced him to the ministers-designate, underscoring his inclusive and respectful approach. The 2026 elections were historic, as TVK, in its maiden political outing, won 108 out of 234 seats, marking the first time in Tamil Nadu’s political history that both legacy Dravidian parties were ousted from power.





Despite falling short of an outright majority, Vijay secured support from Congress (5 seats), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), all of whom had previously been allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. This coalition enabled TVK to form the government and usher in a new political era in the state.





Vijay, widely known as ‘Thalapathy’, demonstrated extraordinary crowd-pulling ability during the election campaign, drawing comparisons with actor-turned-politician and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.





Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of actors entering politics, and Vijay’s rise was seen as a continuation of this legacy, following in the footsteps of figures such as Captain Vijayakanth. His political persona is marked by his embrace of his Christian identity while simultaneously advocating secular politics, reflecting a balance between personal faith and inclusive governance.





Although TVK was formally launched in 2024, Vijay’s political journey has been anticipated for years, with speculation dating back to 2009. His films often addressed pressing social issues such as corruption, drug abuse and systemic injustice, which positioned him as a socially conscious figure long before his formal entry into politics.





His reputation as a social worker further reinforced his credibility among the electorate. In the 2026 elections, Vijay contested and won from two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one seat in accordance with electoral norms.





The swearing-in of Vijay as Chief Minister represents a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu politics, signalling the rise of a new political force and the reshaping of the state’s political landscape. The congratulatory message from Sri Lankan President Dissanayake underscores the regional significance of this development, highlighting the enduring ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu and the potential for enhanced cooperation in the future.





ANI







