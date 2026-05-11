



US President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to China from 13 to 15 May 2026 is being framed by Chinese media as a pivotal opportunity to stabilise and refine bilateral ties, with the China Daily editorial emphasising head‑of‑state diplomacy as the key to navigating global uncertainty.





The visit will focus on trade, Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and broader economic coordination, while also underscoring the Taiwan issue as Beijing’s most sensitive red line.





The China Daily editorial described Trump’s visit as a “cherished opportunity” to stabilise relations between the world’s two largest economies at a time of sluggish global growth, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions.





It recalled Xi Jinping’s February phone call with Trump, during which Xi urged both sides to make 2026 a year of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win‑win cooperation, steering the “giant ship” of China‑US relations through turbulent waters.





The editorial highlighted that closer China‑US coordination could help stabilise global expectations, support international markets, and reinforce confidence in economic recovery. It stressed the importance of candid, in‑depth face‑to‑face talks between Trump and Xi to explore cooperation on international and regional issues, advancing practical collaboration that benefits both nations and contributes to global peace and stability.





Acknowledging ongoing rivalry, the editorial noted tariff disputes, sanctions, and technology competition but argued that both economies remain deeply embedded in global value chains. It warned that neither side can escape the costs of economic estrangement, creating space for pragmatic negotiation in areas such as climate governance, artificial intelligence regulation, anti‑narcotics coordination, and macroeconomic stabilisation.





The Taiwan issue was emphasised as the most sensitive red line in bilateral relations. The editorial insisted that respect for the one‑China principle and the three China‑US joint communiqués is a non‑negotiable precondition for stable ties.





It cautioned against miscalculation, stressing that prudent management of differences over Taiwan is essential for bilateral stability and Asia‑Pacific security.





Additional reporting confirms that Trump’s visit will include a welcome ceremony, bilateral meetings, a state banquet, and cultural engagements such as a visit to the Temple of Heaven. The agenda is expected to cover trade negotiations, the US‑Israel‑Iran conflict, and security concerns linked to artificial intelligence and dual‑use technologies.





US officials have indicated that Trump will press Xi on China’s relationship with Iran and seek progress on trade, while discussions may also extend to aerospace, agriculture, and energy agreements. Preparations are underway for establishing a US‑China Board of Trade and Board of Investment to manage non‑sensitive goods and investment flows.





Taiwan is closely monitoring the visit, with its foreign minister expressing confidence in stable US‑Taiwan relations despite Beijing’s military activity near the island. Meanwhile, both sides have signalled interest in extending critical minerals deals and creating communication channels on AI to avoid misunderstandings.





The editorial concluded by warning that unchecked rivalry between the US and China would benefit no one, urging stronger communication and cooperation to ensure stability.





Trump’s visit, the first by a US president to China in nearly nine years, is being cast as a moment of tremendous symbolic significance, with both governments preparing for reciprocal high‑level engagements later in 2026.





ANI







