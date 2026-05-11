



India has appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) effective 30 May 2026, and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the new Chief of Naval Staff from 31 May 2026. These appointments coincide with the armed forces’ push towards theaterisation, marking a decisive phase in India’s defence restructuring.





The government’s announcement fills two of the most critical military leadership positions at a time when jointness and integration are being prioritised. Lieutenant General Subramani, who retired as Vice Chief of the Army Staff in July 2025, has since served as Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat under Ajit Doval.





His appointment order specifies that he will also function as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs, thereby consolidating his role as the permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the single-point military adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His tenure begins as General Anil Chauhan completes his extended term on 30 May.





The new CDS is expected to accelerate the establishment of joint services commands, a central objective of the Theaterisation drive. This reform envisages integrated theatre commands combining assets and personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified leadership.





The proposal submitted by General Chauhan outlines three major commands: a northern theatre headquartered in Lucknow focused on China, a western theatre in Jaipur focused on Pakistan, and a maritime theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.





The government has identified theatre commands as essential for operational efficiency, optimal resource utilisation and integrated application of force, making this transition a cornerstone of defence modernisation.





Lieutenant General Subramani’s career spans over four decades. Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1985, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He has commanded the Central Army Command in Lucknow and held numerous operational and staff appointments across Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the western front.





His academic credentials include a Master of Arts from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University. He has attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.





Decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he becomes the third CDS from the Army after Generals Bipin Rawat and Anil Chauhan.





Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, currently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi on 31 May. Commissioned into the Navy on 1 July 1987, he specialises in communication and electronic warfare.





His career includes command of frontline warships such as missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. He has also served as Chief of Personnel, Controller of Personnel Services, and Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, UK, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja, and the US Naval War College in Rhode Island, he brings extensive operational and strategic experience to the role. His tenure as Navy Chief is expected to run until December 2028.





These appointments underscore the government’s determination to advance Theaterisation and jointness in the armed forces. With Subramani’s deep operational expertise and Swaminathan’s naval command experience, India’s military leadership is poised to steer the services through a transformative phase of integration, modernisation and strategic readiness.





Agencies







