



US President Donald Trump will undertake a state visit to China from 13 to 15 May 2026 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The visit is expected to focus on Iran, Russia, Taiwan, trade, and strategic industry agreements, with both sides emphasising stability amid global tensions.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that President Trump will pay a state visit to China from 13 to 15 May. The announcement highlighted that the invitation came directly from President Xi Jinping.





Senior US officials noted that discussions between the two leaders will continue to centre on Iran, Russia, and the broader implications of Chinese revenue streams that support these regimes, including components and potential weapons exports.





They emphasised that Trump and Xi have already spoken multiple times on these sensitive issues, underscoring the importance of the upcoming summit.





The agenda will also include progress on establishing a US-China Board of Trade and Board of Investment. Both nations aim to identify mutual areas of interest in trade, with agreements expected in aerospace, agriculture, and energy.





These discussions are seen as critical to stabilising economic ties amid ongoing disputes. Following the visit, President Trump is expected to host President Xi and Madam Peng for a reciprocal visit to Washington later in the year, signalling a commitment to sustained high-level engagement.





On Taiwan, senior US officials clarified that while the issue remains a regular point of discussion between Trump and Xi, there has been no change in American policy.





They stressed that recent interactions have reaffirmed continuity in Washington’s stance, and no shifts are anticipated during or after the Beijing summit. This reassurance comes at a time when speculation about potential changes in US policy has been heightened by the broader geopolitical context.





The visit takes place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly the prolonged US-Israel-Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has triggered a global energy crisis.





The United States recently announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Iran’s financial and energy networks, escalating pressure on Tehran’s oil revenues and its commercial links with China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Iran as “the head of the snake for global terrorism” and confirmed that under President Trump’s leadership, the Treasury is acting aggressively through the initiative titled Economic Fury.





The campaign aims to sever Iran’s military financial lifelines, relentlessly targeting its ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, while pursuing entities that enable Tehran’s attempts to evade sanctions.





The visit is also notable as the first by a US president to China in nearly nine years, with Trump’s last state visit occurring in November 2017 during his earlier presidency. The symbolism of this renewed engagement is significant, particularly given the strained global environment.





Preparations for the summit have included trade talks in South Korea between Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Bessent, held just days before Trump’s arrival in Beijing. These negotiations are expected to set the stage for substantive economic discussions during the summit.





The itinerary will include a welcome ceremony, bilateral meetings, cultural engagements such as a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet. The leaders will reconvene for a bilateral tea and working lunch on the final day, underscoring the ceremonial and substantive dimensions of the visit.





Analysts suggest that the summit could have far-reaching implications for global markets, supply chains, and diplomatic alignments, particularly if breakthroughs are achieved in trade, technology, or rare earth mineral supply chains.





ANI







