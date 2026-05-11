



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the war against Iran is “not over,” insisting that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles must be physically removed before peace can be achieved.





His remarks on CBS’s 60 Minutes highlight a divergence from US President Donald Trump’s public position, which portrays Iran as already militarily defeated and its nuclear programme contained.





Netanyahu explained that while Israel and the United States have achieved significant progress in degrading Iran’s military infrastructure, the conflict remains unresolved because nuclear material is still inside Iran.





He emphasised that enrichment sites must be dismantled and uranium taken out, describing this as a “terrifically important mission.” When pressed on how such removal could occur, Netanyahu stated bluntly, “You go in and you take it out,” though he declined to elaborate on military options, stressing instead that an agreement would be the preferable route. He added that if a deal were reached, the physical removal of uranium would not be a problem.





The Israeli leader also pointed out that Iran’s wider network of proxies and its ballistic missile ambitions remain intact despite heavy strikes.





He acknowledged that much of Iran’s missile capability has been degraded, but insisted that further work is necessary to neutralise these threats. Netanyahu’s comments underscore his belief that the war aims extend beyond nuclear material, encompassing Iran’s regional influence and weapons programmes.





In contrast, President Trump, in a separate interview aired on Sunday, claimed that Iran was “militarily defeated” and that its uranium stockpiles could be removed “whenever we want.” He insisted that the United States has the sites under surveillance and warned that any attempt to interfere would be met with overwhelming force.





Trump’s remarks reflect his desire to project closure and containment, particularly as he faces mounting domestic pressure to end the war. He argued that the blockade and surveillance measures are sufficient for now, suggesting that uranium removal could be delayed until a convenient moment.





Netanyahu’s insistence on immediate removal highlights a divergence in strategic outlook between Washington and Jerusalem.





While Trump portrays the situation as stabilised, Netanyahu views the unresolved uranium issue as a critical obstacle to declaring victory. His comments also reflect Israel’s longstanding scepticism about leaving nuclear material inside Iran, fearing that Tehran could rebuild its programme despite surveillance.





The interview further revealed Netanyahu’s reluctance to discuss military contingencies, though his language suggested that force remains an option if diplomacy fails. He avoided giving a timetable, but stressed that the mission is essential to ensure Iran cannot reconstitute its nuclear capabilities.





His remarks come against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, intermittent clashes, and ongoing debates in Washington about whether to escalate or wind down operations.





Netanyahu also touched upon broader regional dynamics, noting that Iran’s proxies and missile projects continue to pose threats. He argued that while progress has been made, these elements remain active and must be addressed before the war can be considered concluded. His framing suggests that Israel sees the conflict as multi-dimensional, not limited to nuclear material but encompassing Iran’s entire deterrent posture.





The juxtaposition of Trump’s confidence and Netanyahu’s caution illustrates the tension between American domestic political pressures and Israeli security imperatives. For Netanyahu, the war cannot be declared over until uranium is removed and Iran’s wider capabilities dismantled. For Trump, projecting victory and containment serves immediate political needs, even if substantive issues remain unresolved.





AP







