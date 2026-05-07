



The US Navy has escalated its blockade enforcement by firing on and disabling the Iranian‑flagged oil tanker M/T Hasna in the Gulf of Oman, using a 20mm cannon from an F/A‑18 Super Hornet launched off USS Abraham Lincoln.





The incident underscores rising maritime tensions, with CENTCOM confirming that 52 vessels have now been turned back under the blockade.





The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the operation took place on Wednesday morning, 6 May, when the Iranian‑flagged tanker M/T Hasna attempted to transit international waters toward an Iranian port.





Despite repeated warnings, the crew failed to comply with instructions to halt. In response, US forces disabled the vessel’s rudder by firing several rounds from the fighter jet’s cannon, effectively preventing the tanker from continuing its course toward Iran. CENTCOM confirmed that the tanker is no longer proceeding to its destination.





The fighter jet involved in the strike was deployed from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72), which is part of the US Navy’s extensive deployment in the region. CENTCOM further noted that the USS George HW Bush (CVN‑77) is also engaged in the blockade, forming part of a large contingent of warships, aircraft, and personnel enforcing restrictions on Iranian maritime traffic.





According to CENTCOM’s latest update, 52 commercial vessels have been instructed to reverse course or return to port since the blockade began, highlighting the scale of enforcement measures.





The blockade itself was instituted in April under President Donald Trump’s directive, aimed at restricting Iran’s maritime access and curbing its oil exports. The US military has repeatedly emphasised that its actions are being carried out “deliberately and professionally” to ensure compliance with the blockade.





However, the disabling of the Hasna marks a significant escalation, as it involved direct fire against a large commercial vessel rather than smaller interdictions or redirections.





The broader context of this confrontation includes ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, where US forces have been actively intercepting Iranian‑linked shipping. In recent weeks, American forces have destroyed Iranian small boats, cruise missiles, and drones launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against escorted commercial ships.





Despite these clashes, Washington maintains that a ceasefire remains technically in place, though fragile, as diplomatic discussions continue regarding a possible memorandum of understanding to end hostilities.





The deployment in the Gulf region is substantial, with an armada of US Navy warships, Army attack helicopters, Air Force fighter jets, and approximately 15,000 service members stationed around the Strait of Hormuz.





This military presence underscores Washington’s determination to enforce the blockade and prevent Iranian oil shipments from reaching global markets. The disabling of the Hasna demonstrates the willingness of US forces to escalate enforcement measures when vessels refuse to comply.





Iran has consistently condemned the blockade, labelling it an “act of war” and a violation of international norms. Tehran has warned that it will resist coercive tactics and has already responded with aggressive actions, including seizing commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.





The latest incident is likely to deepen the diplomatic rift and heighten the risk of further maritime confrontations in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.





ANI







