



The long‑anticipated “Super Sukhoi” upgrade program has now entered one of its most critical phases, with fabrication and testing activities beginning to take shape, reported Alpha Defense on its X handle





At the heart of this transformation lies the Virupaksha Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, a system that promises to redefine the combat capabilities of the Su‑30MKI fleet.





Before this advanced radar can take to the skies, scientists and engineers must ensure that the aircraft’s nose cone, or Radome, does not interfere with or distort the radar beam. This is a crucial step, as any weakness or distortion could compromise the radar’s performance and undermine the effectiveness of the upgrade.





To address this challenge, the Defence Research and Development Organisation is constructing a specialised X‑Band Radome Test Jig. This ground‑based setup is designed to replicate the conditions under which the radar will operate once installed inside the aircraft.





By simulating the interaction between the radar and the Radome, the test jig allows engineers to evaluate beam integrity, signal strength and overall system reliability. Only after these ground trials confirm that the radar can function optimally within the aircraft’s nose cone will the system be cleared for airborne testing.





Once the ground validation is complete, the Virupaksha radar will be mounted on a flying test bed. This stage will be decisive in proving the radar’s operational performance under real flight conditions.





While there is speculation about whether the radar will first be tested on a dedicated flying platform or directly on a Su‑30MKI, many observers believe that the latter would be the most logical choice.





The Su‑30MKI, being the intended operational platform, offers the most realistic environment for evaluating the radar’s integration, aerodynamic compatibility and combat functionality. Such a decision would also accelerate the path to full fleet deployment.





The Virupaksha radar itself represents a significant leap in indigenous capability. Designed to operate in the X‑Band, it is expected to deliver enhanced detection ranges, superior tracking accuracy and improved resistance to electronic countermeasures.





Its AESA architecture allows for rapid beam steering, multi‑target engagement and high reliability compared to legacy mechanically scanned radars. For the Su‑30MKI, which has long been the backbone of the Indian Air Force, this upgrade will dramatically expand situational awareness and combat effectiveness, particularly in contested airspace against advanced adversary systems.





The testing of the Radome and radar combination is not merely a technical exercise but a strategic milestone.





It demonstrates India’s ability to indigenously develop and integrate cutting‑edge avionics into frontline combat aircraft, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening self‑reliance in defence technology.





The success of this phase will pave the way for the broader “Super Sukhoi” upgrade package, which includes advanced avionics, electronic warfare systems, and enhanced weapons integration. Together, these upgrades will ensure that the Su‑30MKI remains a formidable platform well into the future.





Agencies







